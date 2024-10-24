Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Trying to 'Upstage' Each Other Professionally
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are rumored to be separating their businesses, and one royal expert believes the duo has become competitive while pursuing their careers.
“I think professionally, she's trying to upstage him, he's trying to upstage her, so it goes from bad to worse," American royal commentator Kinsey Schofield told an outlet.
OK! previously reported royal experts viewed Harry's solo travels to New York, London and Lesotho as the beginning of the Sussexes cultivating independent brands.
“When they recorded their first podcast, it was very much them together. It was the pilot episode and that was going to be the pattern: them together," royal editor Richard Eden said on the "Palace Confidential" podcast. "We saw that again on the Netflix series, but for whatever reason – whether it's Megan or it's Harry – they’ve decided that's not the way to go.”
Before moving to the U.S., Harry was often praised for his years in the armed forces and continuing Princess Diana's legacy of HIV/AIDS advocacy work.
“What Harry seems to be doing is focusing on philanthropy," Eden noted. "His most successful projects, the ones that resonate the most with people are the ones that were set up when he was a working royal — so the Invictus games his patronage of WellChild for example.”
Harry continues to focus on his remaining patronages, while Meghan is expected to build her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard.
"The various engagements he has undertaken are for a whole variety of charities, on his own, and I think they've all gone extremely well," royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News.
"He came to Britain for the WellChild Awards, where he interacted with the seriously ill children so beautifully, as we remember that Harry used to. And of course, we know his commitment to Sentebale, in southern Africa," Fitzwilliams added.
Royal watchers viewed Harry's time in Lesotho as a strategic decision.
“It would have been the classic thing for Meghan to be meeting with the children," royal commentator Charlotte Griffiths told GB News.
“It’s amazing she wasn’t there. But I think it’s very deliberate," she noted. "I think Harry is trying to remind us all that he started this incredible children’s charity in Africa for children who were born with AIDS."
Griffiths hinted at the Spare author looking to rebrand as a humanitarian after publicly complaining about the royal family.
“He wants to remind us that was who he was before Megxit, before the drama," Griffiths shared. "I think leaving Meghan out of it is possibly something they have decided together, because they don’t want the king of hysteria that happens when they’re together."
“Harry really wants to remind people, ‘This was me before, I was a good guy and I was really food with children,'" she noted.
Schofield spoke to Women's Day.