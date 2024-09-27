Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Kiss Their 'Power Couple' Brand Goodbye as Duo Begins to Pursue Separate Career Paths
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are rediscovering their professional identities after being labeled a "Hollywood flop," but experts think the solution will require them to give up on wanting to be seen as a "power couple" in Hollywood.
“When they recorded their first podcast, it was very much them together. It was the pilot episode and that was going to be the pattern: them together," royal editor Richard Eden said on the "Palace Confidential" podcast. "We saw that again on the Netflix series, but for whatever reason – whether it's Megan or it's Harry – they’ve decided that's not the way to go.”
When the Sussexes first left the U.K. they focused on their joint brand, but Meghan is now building American Riviera Orchard separate from her husband.
As Meghan expands her business portfolio, Harry will use his platform to highlight his humanitarian initiatives.
“What Harry seems to be doing is focusing on philanthropy," Eden noted. "His most successful projects, the ones that resonate the most with people are the ones that were set up when he was a working royal – so the Invictus games his patronage of Wellchild for example.”
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Before leaving the royal family, Harry was often praised for his military service and advocating for HIV patients in the southern region of Africa.
“We loved him then. He was seen holding African children in his arms, opening hospitals and schools, raising millions and millions for Africa," royal expert Charlotte Griffiths noted. "That was ‘Peak Harry,’ and I think he's going through a period of reflection at the moment."
OK! previously reported public relations expert Mark Borkowski recommended the Sussexes become transparent with their audience to recover from being slammed by industry professionals.
“If you haven’t got a team, haven’t got a central person who’s sense-checking you, you’re just gonna make the same mistakes all over again,” Borkowski told an outlet.
“It’s a definition of, sort of, lunacy, really,” he continued. “So, I think the first thing is a robust team and actually turning to that team and recognizing, 'We’ve made mistakes.’"
When Spotify parted ways with Archewell Audio, the Sussexes were called "grifters" by executive Ben Simmons. Despite being ridiculed by their peers, Borkowski noted that “you can rebuild yourself with authenticity” because the public has “short-term memory loss and long-term amnesia.”
“They’ve got to find themselves a critical friend who is actually going to make some tough decisions on their behalf,” Borkowski stated.
“They’ve got to step out of that deep ghetto they’re in and recognize that everything they’ve done to date is going to be torn up, and they can start again," he noted.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
When Harry and Meghan first settled down in the U.S., fans hoped they would have a reputation comparable to Victoria and David Beckham, but they didn't find the same level of celebrity.
"The Beckhams are probably everything that Harry and Meghan would like to be," commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told an outlet. "You can't compare Harry and Meghan to the Beckhams."
According to Fitzwilliams, the Beckhams are "international superstars," but the Sussexes are still finding their way in the U.S.
"This is the thing the Beckhams have not only survived, they've thrived," he noted.