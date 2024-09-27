Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Kiss Their 'Power Couple' Brand Goodbye as Duo Begins to Pursue Separate Career Paths

“When they recorded their first podcast, it was very much them together. It was the pilot episode and that was going to be the pattern: them together," royal editor Richard Eden said on the "Palace Confidential" podcast. "We saw that again on the Netflix series, but for whatever reason – whether it's Megan or it's Harry – they’ve decided that's not the way to go.”

When the Sussexes first left the U.K. they focused on their joint brand, but Meghan is now building American Riviera Orchard separate from her husband.