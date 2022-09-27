Meghan Markle Gave Prince Harry An Ultimatum In The Early Days Of Their Romance, Insider Claims

A royal ultimatum!

it seems that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have faced their fair share of relationship woes, including a purported ultimatum that the royal either confirm their romance or call it quits towards the beginning of their courtship.

In a newly-published excerpt from the bombshell book Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, author Valentine Low claims that Meghan allegedly pressured her soon-to-be husband into issuing a statement when they began dating as the Suits alum began facing "hordes of journalists” amid her new relationship.