Meghan Markle Was Fuming About Not 'Getting Paid' For Royal Tour, 'Failed To Understand The Point' Of Public Outings: Book

Talk about a not-so-pretty penny. Meghan Markle was apparently left less than thrilled about the reality of her role as the Duchess of Sussex after marrying into the royal family in 2018.

In a new bombshell book titled "Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown," author Valentine Low claims the Suits alum, 41, was overheard complaining, "I can’t believe I’m not getting paid for this," during her first royal tour in the fall of 2018. (Meghan wed Prince Harry in May 2018, with their first tour together kicking off mere months later.)