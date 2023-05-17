Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'Very Upset' Over Being 'Frighteningly Pursued' in Near-Fatal Car Crash
After Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were involved in a near-fatal car crash on Tuesday, May 16, an insider revealed the two were shaken up after the incident.
According to a source, Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland, and the couple, who were also in the car, were all "terrified throughout the whole ordeal."
“Everyone is still very upset,” the insider continued, noting the red-headed prince, 38, and the former actress, 41, had been “frighteningly pursued” by 12 photographers after heading out of the 2023 Women of Vision Awards in New York City on Tuesday, May 16.
The California-based duo left the shindig at 10 p.m. in a yellow taxi in order to avoid the paparazzi — however, things took a turn for the worse when they were followed after all.
“This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers,” the pair's spokesperson said. “While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety. Dissemination of these images, given the ways in which they were obtained, encourages a highly intrusive practice that is dangerous to all involved.”
The source claimed that the car caused “near-collisions with pedestrians, other drivers and [New York Police Department] vehicles" due to the ongoing chase.
As OK! previously reported, the dad-of-two has always been hesitant about his A-list status, especially since his mother, Princess Diana, died after paparazzi chased her while she was in a car in Paris, France.
- History Repeating? Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 'Near Catastrophic Car Chase' In NYC With 'Aggressive Paparazzi'
- Beaming Meghan Markle Stuns in Gold Gown at NYC Gala After Snubbing King Charles' Coronation: Photos
- Stalker Terror: Man Arrested Lurking Outside Harry and Meghan's Montecito Mansion in the Middle of the Night
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I always wanted to be normal, as opposed to being Prince Harry, just being Harry," he said in The Me You Can't See. "It was a puzzling life and, unfortunately, when I think about my mom the first thing that comes to mind is always the same one, over and over again: Strapped in the car, seatbelt across. My brother [Prince William] in the car as well, and my mother driving and being chased by three, four, five mopeds with paparazzi on."
Us Weekly spoke with the insider.