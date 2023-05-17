Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'Very Upset' Over Being 'Frighteningly Pursued' in Near-Fatal Car Crash

The California-based duo left the shindig at 10 p.m. in a yellow taxi in order to avoid the paparazzi — however, things took a turn for the worse when they were followed after all.

“This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers,” the pair's spokesperson said. “While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety. Dissemination of these images, given the ways in which they were obtained, encourages a highly intrusive practice that is dangerous to all involved.”

The source claimed that the car caused “near-collisions with pedestrians, other drivers and [New York Police Department] vehicles" due to the ongoing chase.