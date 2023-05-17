Stalker Terror: Man Arrested Lurking Outside Harry and Meghan's Montecito Mansion in the Middle of the Night
A disturbance occurred at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's home in Montecito, Calif., when a man was arrested for stalking the estranged royals in the middle of the night.
The individual, identified as 29-year-old Kevin Garcia Valdovinos, was placed under citizens arrest by security staffers at the entrance to the mansion around 2 a.m. on Monday, May 15.
Security called the police to come to the scene. Upon arrival, law enforcement took Valdovinos into custody and booked him for misdemeanor stalking.
Valdovinos was later released on a $2,500 bail, a rep for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office explained to a news publication.
The man's arrest indicated under law that he has a history of stalking or similar behaviors, according to the outlet.
While specific details regarding Valdovinos' actions Monday morning remain unclear, something caused security to arrest the individual before he could even make it onto the property.
Prosecutors have yet to declare next steps on the arrest charges.
It is unknown at this time whether Harry and Meghan, as well as their young children, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, almost 2, were home at the time of the incident.
This wasn't the first time the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have had problems with people attempting to invade their property.
On Christmas Eve 2020, a man identified as Nickolas Brooks was stopped by security after he reportedly drove all the way from Ohio and attempted to trespass the lavish estate.
Brooks was let off with a warning, however, he returned once again on December 26, 2020, leading police to arrest him for trespassing.
The middle-of-the-night annoyance comes just a few days after Harry and Meghan enjoyed a date night on Friday, May 12.
The romantic evening was the first time the British military veteran had been spotted since attending his father King Charles III's coronation on Saturday, May 6.
Meghan did not make the trip to England with her husband for the historical ceremony as tensions continue to hold strong between the couple and the royal family.
