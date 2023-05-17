Beaming Meghan Markle Stuns in Gold Gown at NYC Gala After Snubbing King Charles' Coronation: Photos

Meghan Markle looked as flawless as ever during her first public appearance since snubbing King Charles III's coronation earlier this month.

On Tuesday night, May 16, the Duchess of Sussex stepped out in a quilted gold Joanna Ortiz gown. The strapless number featured a small diamond cutout and knee-length slit. Meghan completed her jaw-dropping look with gold Tom Ford stilettos, a yellow clutch and hoop earrings.