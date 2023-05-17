Beaming Meghan Markle Stuns in Gold Gown at NYC Gala After Snubbing King Charles' Coronation: Photos
Meghan Markle looked as flawless as ever during her first public appearance since snubbing King Charles III's coronation earlier this month.
On Tuesday night, May 16, the Duchess of Sussex stepped out in a quilted gold Joanna Ortiz gown. The strapless number featured a small diamond cutout and knee-length slit. Meghan completed her jaw-dropping look with gold Tom Ford stilettos, a yellow clutch and hoop earrings.
With a smile plastered on her face, the mother-of-two was seen arriving at the glitzy bash in New York City and meeting her husband, Prince Harry, on the red carpet. The couple appeared to be in good spirits at the event, with Harry looking dashing in a navy suit with a light blue tie, as Meghan lovingly gazed at the father of her children while the paparazzi snapped photos.
While Meghan made her grand entrance solo, Harry walked in to the event where his was the guest of honor with his mother-in-law, Doria Ragland.
Meghan taking the stage to receive the Women of Vision Award from Gloria Steinem, legendary feminist and Ms. Foundation for Women co-founder, marked her first public appearance since she skipped the coronation of her father-in-law.
As OK! reported, mere weeks before the ceremony, Buckingham Palace released a statement confirming the red-headed prince would be attending his father's coronation— sans his wife.
"The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet," the April statement read in part, referring to the couple's two children.
Though Meghan likely stayed home so she wouldn't miss her son Archie's 4th birthday, which fell on the day of the ceremony, Saturday, May 6, she also wasn't heading over the pond in an attempt to "protect her peace," royal biographer Omid Scobie suspected.
“She is aware just how much of the spotlight goes on her when she sets even a foot near the story," he pointed out during an interview on ITV's This Morning. “It’s portrayed as intentional. Should she come over and just stand next to her husband, the commentary and the narrative of the day would have been very different.”
Meghan has been a pariah in the royal family ever since she wed Harry back in 2018. However, things went from bad to worse for the couple when she and Harry announced in 2020 that they would be stepping back from their senior royal duties.
Ever since embarking on the new chapter of their life in the U.S., they have dragged royal members in bombshell interviews, a Netflix docuseries and Harry's memoir, Spare.