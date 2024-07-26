Queen Elizabeth 'Fully Supported' Prince Harry’s Legal Battle Against the British Tabloid Industry: 'She Knew How Much This Meant to Me'
Prince Harry has been criticized for his legal battle against the tabloid industry for bringing negative attention to the royal family, but the Duke of Sussex claimed Queen Elizabeth understood his plight.
"We had many conversations before she passed and this is very much something that she supported," Harry said on Tabloids on Trial. "She knew how much this meant to me, and she's very much up there saying 'see this through to the end.'"
Harry and various English celebrities accused Mirror Group Newspapers and News Group Newspapers of using unethical journalistic practices.
Harry is currently awaiting trial for his case against NGN, as the duke believes he is the right person to take on the media conglomerate.
"I don't think there's anybody else in the world that is better suited to be able to see this than myself... I'm trying to get justice for everybody," the duke shared."If I can get to trial, we're talking over a decade’s worth of evidence that has never been heard. That's the goal."
"That evidence needs to come to the surface and after that, the police can make their mind up because the public and this country deserves better," he noted.
OK! previously reported Harry admitted his public case drove a wedge between him and the Windsors.
“That’s certainly a central piece to it,” the prince shared. “But, you know, that’s a hard question to answer because anything I say about my family results in a torrent of abuse from the press….I’ve made it very clear that this is something that needs to be done. It would be nice if we, you know, did it as a family. I believe that, again, from a service standpoint and when you are in a public role, that these are the things that we should be doing for the greater good. But, you know, I’m doing this for my reasons.”
“I think everything that’s played out has shown people what the truth of the matter is. For me, the mission continues, but it has, it has, yes. It’s caused, yeah, as you say, part of a rift," he continued.
In 2023, the High Court ruled in Harry's favor, and claimed MGN was guilty of "extensive" phone hacking, and he was later awarded $180,000 after the incidents.
“To go in there and come out and have the judge rule in our favor was obviously huge,” he said of the aftermath. “But for him to go as far as he did with regard to, you know, this wasn’t just the individual people. This went right up to the top…this was lawyers, this was high executives. And to be able to achieve that in a trial that’s a monumental victory."
Part of Harry's teenage years were overshadowed by headlines, including Harry's romance with ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy, where one article, titled "Harry's Girl to Dump Him," was heavily dissected in court.
“I think there’s a lot of I guess, paranoia, fear, worry, concern, distrust in the people around you, clearly a headline like that has absolutely no public interest whatsoever,” Harry noted of being in the public eye. “There’s a big difference between what interests the public and what is public interest, so what happens in my private life between myself and [my] then girlfriend is exactly that, between us.”