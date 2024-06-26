Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Want to 'Trigger a Truce' With Kate Middleton as She Battles Cancer
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry publicly left the royal fold, but could Kate Middleton's ongoing cancer battle finally reunite them with the Windsors?
According to a source, the Sussexes "desperately" want to mend things with the Princess of Wales.
“Both Harry and Meghan have been following Kate’s recovery with huge interest, but, sadly, it’s had to be more from afar because their lines of communication with the palace and the Waleses, in particular, are very limited, to say the least,” a source said. “They have had enough information to know that people are excited about the idea of a comeback for Kate, and they’re both relieved and happy to hear that she’s on the mend and may soon be well enough to return to her duties.”
After Kate revealed her diagnosis, the Sussexes released a statement in support of the future queen.
"They’ve jointly reached out to send well-wishes, but they’re still not really in a place with Kate to warrant much of a response,” the source admitted. However, they noted that the Wales' silence “hasn’t stopped them from trying to connect.”
Kate returned to duties at Trooping the Colour after being on medical leave, but she's still taking on a reduced workload. The insider hinted at the Sussexes believing they can reconcile with the Windsors once Kate begins working full-time.
“When Kate gets back into action, their hope is that it might take some of the heat off them and possibly trigger a truce with her and William, and with the King, too,” the insider said of the partners, who are now based in California.
OK! previously reported royal commentator Christopher Andersen hinted at the royals being focused on Kate and King Charles.
"The King and the Princess of Wales’s cancer battles have made it easier for both King Charles III and Prince William to put Harry out of their minds," Andersen told an outlet. "They are both shunning him now because they can’t afford not to — they simply can’t handle the distraction."
"Charles and Harry aren’t speaking, period," Andersen claimed. "The fallout from Spare has been eclipsed by Kate’s and the king’s cancer battles. King Charles and William hadn’t got the time to worry about whether Harry would take more potshots at them. Harry has already gotten the message that there are consequences for his attacks on the royals; his entire family has turned its back on him."
Kate took to Instagram to open up about her health journey.
"On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting," Kate penned. "But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well. My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months."
"On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home," she continued.
