Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Will 'Never Be on Warm Terms' After Fallout
It seems like Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton were never destined to be friends.
“She could reach out to Prince Harry in an attempt to make peace in the family,” said a source about the 42-year-old, adding that while Kate and Meghan will “never be on warm terms, Kate is determined to be civil."
"It’s exactly how Elizabeth handled things. There’s no place for petty behavior or personal grudges when you reach that level, because you’re literally representing the institution," the insider added.
Now that Kate is currently battling cancer, King Charles, who is also dealing with his own health battle, is hopeful she gets better soon as he understands how important she is to The Crown.
“Charles realizes that the public’s support has started to wane since his mother died,” said the source. “He also knows how much everyone loves Kate. The future of the monarchy depends on her.”
As OK! previously reported, Kate and Meghan, 42, have never been on good terms, especially when they fought over a bridesmaid's dress — something the former actress spoke about in her Oprah Winfrey interview.
"And I don’t say that to be disparaging to anyone because it was a really hard week of the wedding, and [Kate] was upset about something but she owned it and she apologized and she brought me flowers and a note apologizing when she did," Meghan said, claiming Kate was the one to make her cry over the ordeal.
"[That's] what I would do if I knew that I hurt someone, right? To just take accountability... what was shocking was [the news broke] six [or] seven months after our wedding," she continued.
Now, it seems like the rift will never heal.
“William and Kate decided to cut them out of knowing anything that happened after,” another source said of where the couple stands with Harry and Meghan after they left the royal family. “The trust is gone. William and Kate can’t risk them leaking anything about her condition, which would make the situation even more stressful than it already is.”
Even with Kate being sick, Meghan is wary of her husband, who is visiting the U.K. this month, reaching out to his brother and sister-in-law.
"Meghan knows she is facing a losing battle when it comes to Harry reaching out to Kate and William to try and sort through their differences, but she thinks he’s making a big mistake," a source told OK! U.K. "She obviously feels sympathy for Kate and what she’s going through, but in her mind, it doesn’t change things."
"But she knows deep down that Harry wants to fix the relationship and the Kate news has made him more determined to try and do it," the source added. "But she thinks Harry is being naïve and that he still can’t trust William."
In Touch spoke to the first source.