King Charles and Kate Middleton's 'Cancer Battles' Made It Easier for the Royal Family to 'Shun' Prince Harry

"The King and the Princess of Wales’s cancer battles have made it easier for both King Charles III and Prince William to put Harry out of their minds," Christopher Andersen told an outlet. "They are both shunning him now because they can’t afford not to — they simply can’t handle the distraction."

"Charles and Harry aren’t speaking, period," Andersen claimed. "The fallout from Spare has been eclipsed by Kate’s and the king’s cancer battles. King Charles and William hadn’t got the time to worry about whether Harry would take more potshots at them. Harry has already gotten the message that there are consequences for his attacks on the royals; his entire family has turned its back on him."