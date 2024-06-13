King Charles and Kate Middleton's 'Cancer Battles' Made It Easier for the Royal Family to 'Shun' Prince Harry
King Charles and Kate Middleton are focused on their health after being diagnosed with cancer, and the duo is seemingly avoiding Prince Harry and their ongoing feud amid health crises.
"The King and the Princess of Wales’s cancer battles have made it easier for both King Charles III and Prince William to put Harry out of their minds," Christopher Andersen told an outlet. "They are both shunning him now because they can’t afford not to — they simply can’t handle the distraction."
"Charles and Harry aren’t speaking, period," Andersen claimed. "The fallout from Spare has been eclipsed by Kate’s and the king’s cancer battles. King Charles and William hadn’t got the time to worry about whether Harry would take more potshots at them. Harry has already gotten the message that there are consequences for his attacks on the royals; his entire family has turned its back on him."
In February, Harry rushed to the U.K. to see Charles after he announced his diagnosis, but they failed to reunite while the Duke of Sussex was in London for the Invictus Games' 10th anniversary.
"Harry has been asked directly by his father not to write or say publicly anything further about the family or his brother that might cause trouble," Tom Quinn claimed.
"Everyone knows that when a king asks you to do something, there are going to be consequences if you do not obey," Quinn added.
According to Andersen, the Invictus Games founder wants to reconcile with Charles.
"Harry has tried again and again to make amends with his father, but to no avail," Andersen noted. "The king and William have really dug in, and the more Harry is rebuffed, the angrier and more frustrated he gets. He must be thinking, ‘Why should I keep quiet if my father and brother are stonewalling me?’"
After the release of Spare, rumors spread that the American-based royal would release a follow-up book, but now wouldn't be an appropriate time.
"As far as William and the king are concerned, Harry has been banging his head against the wall," Andersen continued. "It seems inevitable that at some point he will throw up his hands and write another searingly honest book."
"At the same time, Harry is also well aware that now is not the time to talk out of turn about his family," he added. "People around the world are praying for the king and Princess Kate to make full recoveries. Harry surely would not want to be seen kicking them when they’re down."
Harry hasn't been photographed with the Wales since Charles' coronation, and the future king was noticeably missing while the duke was at St Paul's Cathedral.
"Prince William will not allow anything to get in the way of his wife’s healing, is deeply protective of his family and will not welcome a chaotic Prince Harry arriving at his doorstep," Helena Chard said. "Prince Harry has created much hurt and upset for the Prince and Princess of Wales and his family."
"He has many fences to build before he can expect his family to welcome him with open arms," she concluded. "Fingers crossed he will get on with building these bridges in private, as I’m sure he misses his family."
Experts spoke to Fox News Digital.