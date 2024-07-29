Prince William Didn't Want Meghan Markle to Wear Princess Diana's Jewelry During Her 2018 Royal Wedding

While preparing for their big day, Meghan gushed over the trinket.

"Obviously not being able to meet his mom it's so important to me to and to know that she's a part of this with us," the actress told BBC. "And I think in being able to meet his aunts and Julia and just different people who were so important to his mom, I'm able to, in some way, know a part of her through them and of course through him."

"And it's incredibly special. And to be able to have this, which sort of links where you come from and Botswana, which is important to us and it's perfect," she added.