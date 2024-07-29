OK Magazine
Prince William Didn't Want Meghan Markle to Wear Princess Diana's Jewelry During Her 2018 Royal Wedding

Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle's engagement ring includes Princess Diana's diamonds.

By:

Jul. 29 2024, Published 4:42 p.m. ET

The tension between Prince William and Meghan Markle began before "Megxit," as one biographer claimed the Prince of Wales didn't want the Duchess of Sussex to wear Princess Diana's accessories during her 2018 wedding.

Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married in 2018.

"By the time William was confirmed as best man, the relationship had worsened," Robert Jobson wrote in Catherine, The Princess of Wales: the Biography.

"Still concerned about the match, he'd sought assurances from the Queen that Harry's bride would not be wearing any of Princess Diana's jewelry, even though his own wife was allowed to wear it," Jobson continued.

Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle was spotted several times in 2023 without her engagement.

When William announced his engagement to Kate Middleton, he was admittedly excited about Diana's successor wearing her iconic sapphire treasure.

"It is a family ring, yes. It's my mother's engagement ring so I thought it was quite nice because obviously, she's not going to be around to share any of the fun and excitement of it all — this was my way of keeping her close to it all," William told Tom Bradby.

Source: MEGA

Prince William and Prince Harry inherited several pieces of Princess Diana's jewelry.

OK! previously reported a source claimed the future king was worried about Meghan's engagement ring after she was spotted without it, as it includes Diana's diamonds.

"And it's safe to say it has set off alarm bells at the palace. [Prince William's] putting the word out through mutual friends that he wants to know what's going on. Not knowing where they are is disturbing for William," a source told an outlet.

Meghan was reportedly getting the piece repaired during the period, but she was recently spotted at the 2024 EPSYs wearing it.

Source: MEGA

Princess Diana passed away in 1997 in a fatal car crash.

During the Sussexes' engagement interview, Harry described the creative inspiration that went into making the fine piece of jewelry.

"The ring is obviously yellow gold because that's what her favorite and the main stone itself I sourced from Botswana and little diamonds either side are from my mother's jewelry collection to make sure that she's with us on this on this crazy journey together," the redhead shared.

While preparing for their big day, Meghan gushed over the trinket.

"Obviously not being able to meet his mom it's so important to me to and to know that she's a part of this with us," the actress told BBC. "And I think in being able to meet his aunts and Julia and just different people who were so important to his mom, I'm able to, in some way, know a part of her through them and of course through him."

"And it's incredibly special. And to be able to have this, which sort of links where you come from and Botswana, which is important to us and it's perfect," she added.

Diana tragically passed in 1997, and despite her inability to meet the Suits star, Harry felt like the two women would have gotten along.

"Oh, they'd be thick as thieves, without question. I think she would be over the moon, jumping up and down, you know so excited for me, but then, as I said, would have probably been best friends with Meghan," Harry exclaimed.

"It's days like today when I really miss having her around and miss being able to share the happy news," he noted.

