Meghan Markle Recalls First Official Engagement With Queen Elizabeth: 'I Treated Her As My Husband's Grandma'

"My first official engagement with Her Majesty happened early when we got married. We took the royal train together, we had breakfast that morning, and I had a really great time with her. I treated her as my husband’s grandma and knowing that of course there has to been a different sense of propriety in public, when you’re sitting and having breakfast, just to be able to talk," the 41-year-old said in episode 4 of the Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, which premiered on Thursday, December 15.

"When we got in the car in between engagements, she had a blanket and she put it over my knees, and we were sitting there in the car with this blanket. I recognize and respect you’re the Queen, but in this moment, I am so grateful there is this grandmother figure because that feels like family," she continued. "Because I was so, so close with my grandmother, and I took care of her in her final years, it was such a good day. We laughed. That day happened to be the one year anniversary of the Grenfell fire. It was really important to me because I had become so close with some of the women who had survived that, even if no one knew that at the time."