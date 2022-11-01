Queen Elizabeth Allegedly Rejected Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's 'Inappropriate' Request To Live In Windsor Castle
It sounds like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's egos inflated quite a bit after they tied the knot in 2018. When the two became husband and wife, Queen Elizabeth II gifted the pair Frogmore Cottage, one of the properties on the grounds of royal family's iconic Windsor Castle — however, an insider claimed the couple wasn't satisfied with the offering.
Instead, the duo asked if "living quarters could be made available" within the castle itself, even though that privilege was solely for the monarch and husband Prince Philip. Needless to say, Queen Elizabeth found it an "inappropriate" request and rejected it.
She then "politely but firmly suggested" they take up the five-bedroom cottage instead. The parents-of-two did end up calling Frogmore Cottage home and spent more than $2 million in taxpayer money for renovations, but as documented, the duo decided to leave the monarchy and the U.K. for life in California, where they now live in a $15 million mansion.
However, as OK! reported, there are whispers that the Sussexes want to move to Hope Ranch, a private community 10 miles from their current pad. Those that live in the affluent area — properties can reach prices as high as $22 million — are given access to amenities like a country club, golf course, tennis courts and more.
While one insider said they're moving because their digs don't "properly accommodate them," another believes the change of scenery is due to the uptick in crime in their area, as police were reportedly called to their home at least six times since they settled in.
Despite all of their trouble, the actress, 41, insisted she's happily embracing the normalcy of their life in America with son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 16 months. "I make breakfast for all three of them. It's very important to me. I love doing it," she recently told People. "To me, it just feels like the greatest way to start the morning."
The Times reported on Harry and Meghan's living requests.
