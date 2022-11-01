Queen Elizabeth Allegedly Rejected Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's 'Inappropriate' Request To Live In Windsor Castle

Instead, the duo asked if "living quarters could be made available" within the castle itself, even though that privilege was solely for the monarch and husband Prince Philip. Needless to say, Queen Elizabeth found it an "inappropriate" request and rejected it.

She then "politely but firmly suggested" they take up the five-bedroom cottage instead. The parents-of-two did end up calling Frogmore Cottage home and spent more than $2 million in taxpayer money for renovations, but as documented, the duo decided to leave the monarchy and the U.K. for life in California, where they now live in a $15 million mansion.