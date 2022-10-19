Meghan Markle Breaks Silence On 'Complicated' Aftermath Of Queen Elizabeth II's Death For Prince Harry

Meghan hinted that the passing of Prince Harry's grandmother has been tough on the red headed prince, considering he only found out about her passing minutes before the rest of the world.

"It's been a complicated time, but my husband, ever the optimist, said: 'Now she's reunited with her husband,'" Meghan shared of the days and weeks afterwards.

Harry arrived at Balmoral Castle after the queen took her last breath, having traveled to his homeland sans his wife, who met up with the father-of-two and his family shortly after.