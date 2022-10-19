Meghan Markle Breaks Silence On 'Complicated' Aftermath Of Queen Elizabeth II's Death For Prince Harry
Meghan Markle is opening up about the toll Queen Elizabeth II's death had on her husband.
In a bombshell interview with Variety, the Duchess of Sussex discussed the "misconceptions" about her since marrying into the royal family in 2018, as well as the loss of Her Majesty, who died on September 8 at age 96.
Meghan hinted that the passing of Prince Harry's grandmother has been tough on the red headed prince, considering he only found out about her passing minutes before the rest of the world.
"It's been a complicated time, but my husband, ever the optimist, said: 'Now she's reunited with her husband,'" Meghan shared of the days and weeks afterwards.
Harry arrived at Balmoral Castle after the queen took her last breath, having traveled to his homeland sans his wife, who met up with the father-of-two and his family shortly after.
Harry and Meghan stayed in London for several days to mourn the monarch, and while many hoped the loss would bring the couple and royal family closer together, the Sussexes have ways to go in repairing those relationships following their 2020 Megxit and bombshells interviews.
Despite rumors that Harry and Meghan have set out to damage the royal family, given that they have dragged royal members names' through the mud, Meghan remains adamant that she is "proud" of her relationship with the Queen.
Calling the late royal a "matriarch," Meghan said of her loss: "I'm really grateful that I was able to be with my husband to support him, especially during that time. What's so beautiful is to look at the legacy that his grandmother was able to leave on so many fronts. Certainly, in terms of female leadership, she is the most shining example of what that looks like. I feel deep gratitude to have been able to spend time with her and get to know her."
Meghan also reflected on her "first royal engagement" with the queen and how "special that felt," saying, "I feel fortunate. And I continue to be proud to have had a nice warmth with the matriarch of the family."
As for Meghan stepping into her royal life, she explained there has been a lot of misconceptions about her, namely that people forget she is just a human being like everybody else.
"I think that what happens, looking in from the outside, when there is this much noise, is that you become dehumanized. But if you remember that someone is a human being, then you don't treat them, talk about them, look at them the same way," Meghan told the news publication. "My hope for 'Archetypes' is that people come out thinking, 'Oh! She's a real person! She laughs and asks questions and approaches things with curiosity."