Meghan Markle's Recent Social Media Blunder Exposed After Ex-Royal Rejoins Instagram

The Duchess of Sussex returned to the platform on Wednesday, January 1, where she was spotted writing "2025" into the sand. However, some fans noticed that Meghan previously attempted to carve the year into the beach before shooting her final attempt, as footprints were already in the sand.

Of course, people immediately picked up on the blunder. One person wrote, "Wonder how many it took to get the perfect shot?" while another said, "Well spotted, obviously need a few practice runs to get the light correct."

A third person added: "I thought she was known for her attention to detail."

In the past, Meghan branded the social media landscape as "toxic" and threatening to her mental health, but these days, she is using the platform to share her life and promote With Love, Meghan.

The account, which has only been active for three days, has already secured 1.2 million followers.