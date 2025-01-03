or
Meghan Markle's Recent Social Media Blunder Exposed After Ex-Royal Rejoins Instagram

Meghan Markle returned to Instagram on Wednesday, January 1, after securing the handle @meghan in 2023.

Jan. 3 2025

Meghan Markle's social media skills seem a bit rusty, as the duchess made a mistake in her first Instagram post of the year.

Meghan Markle wrote '2025' in the sand during her first Instagram post of the year.

The Duchess of Sussex returned to the platform on Wednesday, January 1, where she was spotted writing "2025" into the sand. However, some fans noticed that Meghan previously attempted to carve the year into the beach before shooting her final attempt, as footprints were already in the sand.

Of course, people immediately picked up on the blunder. One person wrote, "Wonder how many it took to get the perfect shot?" while another said, "Well spotted, obviously need a few practice runs to get the light correct."

A third person added: "I thought she was known for her attention to detail."

In the past, Meghan branded the social media landscape as "toxic" and threatening to her mental health, but these days, she is using the platform to share her life and promote With Love, Meghan.

The account, which has only been active for three days, has already secured 1.2 million followers.

When Meghan married Harry, she stepped away from her social media platforms to prioritize joining the royal family.

“Ms. Markle is grateful to everyone who has followed her social media accounts over the years, however as she has not used them for some time she has taken the decision to close them,” a Kensington Palace source said in 2018, after Meghan deactivated all of her social networking accounts.

Meghan Markle celebrated the new year by returning to Instagram.

In addition to celebrating the new year with a video, Meghan released the trailer of her new series, With Love, Meghan.

"I have been so excited to share this with you! I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it. Wishing you all a fantastic new year! Thanks to our amazing crew and the team @netflix," the duchess penned. "Beyond grateful for the support — and fun! As ever, Meghan."

Meghan Markle began promoting her new show, 'With Love, Meghan,' on Instagram.

Meghan's history of criticizing the digital landscape led to some people branding her social media activity as hypocritical.

"They [Harry and Meghan] came off social media because they were getting unparalleled abuse," royal correspondent Charles Rae told GB News.

"They've spent the last few years complaining about social media," he added. "Harry spent a lot of time saying spiteful things, nasty things about Facebook, which is owned by Meta, which also owns Instagram. So I don't quite understand where they're coming from."

Meghan Markle stepped away from her personal Instagram when she married Prince Harry.

While attending SXSW, Meghan was candid about internet trolls' impact on her emotional well-being.

“Yes, social media is an environment that has a lot of that [toxicity] …I keep my distance from it right now just for my own well-being,” the mom-of-two said in March of 2024.

“You have to really wrap your head around why people would be so hateful. It’s not catty — it’s cruel,” she continued. “And certainly when you’re pregnant or you have a newborn, as moms you know it’s such a tender and sacred time."

