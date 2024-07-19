Meghan Markle's Upcoming Netflix Cooking Show Will 'Make or Break' Her Career After Being Branded a 'Flop'
Meghan Markle is rebuilding her career after being branded a "flop," but can her upcoming Netflix show repair the damage "Archetypes" cancelation had on her image?
“This is a profound change of direction for Meghan – in some ways to become like a Martha Stewart. If Meghan can pull it off, it's a very rich seam to mine," PR expert Mark Borkowski told an outlet.
“If it succeeds, then it's a massive leap forward and will take away from a lot of the negativity she's had. And it will make a lot of people take her very seriously," he added.
2023 was a difficult year for Meghan, as Spotify ending her podcast resulted in her being criticized by executives in Hollywood.
"So, as an income stream, it's huge... if she gets it right," Borkowski continued. "But it could be make-or-break for the Duchess if the show is yet another failure."
“I don't believe you can have so many failed ventures without people questioning what you're going to do next," he concluded.
Meghan's upcoming series will “celebrate the joys of cooking, gardening, entertaining, and friendship." Netflix has yet to confirm a release date, but their Chief Content Officer, Bela Bajaria, revealed Meghan and Prince Harry are developing content.
“They have a couple of unscripted things they’re working on with Brandon [Reigg]," Bajaria said.
“And they actually have, like, a bunch of development, they have a movie in development, a (scripted) series that they’re working on," the executive continued. "So all very early development, with a movie, a TV show and a couple of unscripted shows. But yeah, the movie’s great.”
Aside from her Netflix project, Meghan is building the lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard. OK! previously reported a source gave insight into the former actress' thoughts on the business gaining over 600,000 followers on Instagram.
"The rollout for American Riviera Orchard is already off to a strong start. The website has over 100,000 who have signed up to hear about the first products launched,” a source told an outlet. “Meghan is very pleased with the early interest it has gained.”
“[She] is so excited to see how people enjoy her products and use them in their everyday lives,” the insider added.
Along with American Riviera Orchard, Meghan announced "Archetypes" was acquired by Lemonada after parting ways with Spotify.
“I’m proud to now be able to share that I am joining the brilliant team at Lemonada to continue my love of podcasting,” Meghan said in a statement. “Being able to support a female-founded company with a roster of thought-provoking and highly entertaining podcasts is a fantastic way to kick off 2024."
"Our plan to re-release Archetypes so that more people can now have access to it, as well as launching a dynamic new podcast are well in the works," she noted. "I’m so eager to be able to share it soon, and am overjoyed to be joining the Lemonada family."
Borkowski spoke to Closer.