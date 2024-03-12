Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are 'Great at Getting Attention' Despite Months of Struggling in Hollywood
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were branded as "grifters" and a "Hollywood flop" in 2023, but Netflix continues to celebrate their ongoing partnership. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed with Netflix in 2020, and although their projects received mixed reviews, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos bragged about the royals.
"I do think that they are also going to be very strong storytellers," the entertainment executive said at a speaking engagement. "With great exposure to media in terms of what people want to talk about, what they think about, and they're great at getting attention."
"They've taken that attention, and turned it into great [philanthropic] work around the world," he continued. "And you can see the kind of impact that they have and they can have on other celebrities, which is very smart. And we're really happy with that one too."
Meghan and Harry's tell-all docuseries, Harry & Meghan, broke records for the streaming giant, but Archewell Productions' other Netflix releases failed to make the platform's top ten list. Despite their struggle to establish themselves in Tinseltown, the Duchess of Sussex continues to tease her upcoming productions.
"We have so many exciting things on the slate," she said on the red carpet at the Variety Women of Power event. "I can't wait until we can announce them but I'm just really proud of what we're creating and my husband is loving it too."
Aside from working behind the camera, the Suits star recently announced she is working with Geena Davis and Moms First to focus on shifting the perception of motherhood in television and film.
"My past experience as an actress, and now today as a producer and mother, have amplified my belief in the critical importance of supporting women and moms both behind the lens and in front of it," she told a publication.
"This report about the portrayal of mothers in entertainment highlights the gaps we need to fill to achieve true representation in the content we create and consume, and I'm honored to support this work through the Archewell Foundation," Meghan added.
Along with developing a name for herself as a producer, Meghan is focused on the Archewell Foundation and its initiatives. OK! previously reported the California native discussed her advocacy work to help alleviate cyberbullying.
“Yes, social media is an environment that has a lot of that [toxicity] …I keep my distance from it right now just for my own wellbeing,” the mom-of-two said at SXSW on Friday, March 8.
“You have to really wrap your head around why people would be so hateful. It’s not catty — it’s cruel,” she said. “And certainly when you’re pregnant or you have a newborn, as moms you know it’s such a tender and sacred time."
"And you can either succumb to it or nearly succumb to how painful it is," she noted. "And maybe in some regards, that mammalian instinct just kicked in: ‘Do everything you can to protect your child’ and as a result protect yourself too."
