Meghan Markle Shelves Her Anticipated Instagram Relaunch After Saying She Is 'Keeping My Distance' From Social Media

At SXSW, Meghan discussed the work she and Prince Harry are doing in the digital space to create a safer browsing experience for people.

“Yes, social media is an environment that has a lot of that [toxicity] …I keep my distance from it right now just for my own well-being,” Meghan said on Friday, March 8.

“You have to really wrap your head around why people would be so hateful. It’s not catty — it’s cruel,” she continued. “And certainly when you’re pregnant or you have a newborn, as moms you know it’s such a tender and sacred time."