King Charles III Will Invite Prince Harry & Meghan Markle To May Coronation Despite Tension: 'The Door Will Always Be Left Ajar,' Says Source

"It’s an important occasion and it can't just be all about them [Harry and Meghan] — and if they do come it will be all about them. I think William will say, ‘Absolutely not you can not come,'" expert Angela Levin speculated. "He is the most annoyed about all of this and today once again they dragged him through the mud."

In the couple's six-part series, Harry claimed his family would do anything to protect the Prince of Wales while failing to do the same for him and his wife. The 38-year-old also recounted one incident where William allegedly screamed at him when he tried to propose how he could serve the crown while living in the U.S.