Meghan Markle Returns to Instagram Months After Branding Social Media as 'Toxic,' Shares Rare Family Footage

OK! I previously reported that the Suits star secured the Instagram handle @meghan. However, she later admitted at SXSW that the social media landscape had become unhealthy for her to participate in.

“Yes, social media is an environment that has a lot of that [toxicity] …I keep my distance from it right now just for my own well-being,” Meghan said in March of 2024.

“You have to really wrap your head around why people would be so hateful. It’s not catty — it’s cruel,” she continued, as the duchess claimed internet trolls greatly impacted her mental health in the past. “And certainly when you’re pregnant or you have a newborn, as moms you know it’s such a tender and sacred time."