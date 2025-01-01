Meghan Markle Returns to Instagram Months After Branding Social Media as 'Toxic,' Shares Rare Family Footage
Meghan Markle made her grand return to Instagram on Wednesday, January 1, 2025, after giving up her personal social media profile when she married Prince Harry in 2018.
The Duchess of Sussex shared a new video on her Instagram account celebrating the new year, as she can be seen writing the year 2025 into the sand.
Meghan chose to disable the comments, but the new account has already accumulated 134,000 followers.
OK! I previously reported that the Suits star secured the Instagram handle @meghan. However, she later admitted at SXSW that the social media landscape had become unhealthy for her to participate in.
“Yes, social media is an environment that has a lot of that [toxicity] …I keep my distance from it right now just for my own well-being,” Meghan said in March of 2024.
“You have to really wrap your head around why people would be so hateful. It’s not catty — it’s cruel,” she continued, as the duchess claimed internet trolls greatly impacted her mental health in the past. “And certainly when you’re pregnant or you have a newborn, as moms you know it’s such a tender and sacred time."
While living in the U.S., Meghan often uses her duchess title professionally, but her Instagram account seems to be her attempt at distancing herself from her royal past. Despite using her first name, critics often accuse Meghan of benefitting socially from using the formality.
"Meghan's ultimate aim seems to be to make herself relevant and to transform herself into American royalty who is admired and powerful, independent of her husband," psychotherapist Dr. Robi Ludwig told an outlet. "Whether this will be successful remains to be seen, as the public has not always been receptive to many aspects of her character and personality."
"Wearing red is a powerful, boss lady color," Ludwig shared. "It says, ‘I’m here, I’m not hiding, and I’m ready to assume my position of power.’ Wearing red often symbolizes attraction, confidence and empowerment."
As she builds her independent brand, royal watchers often speculate about what's next for the mom-of-two.
"Meghan Markle seems to be constantly strategizing to achieve more — more fame, more power, more popularity, and more wealth," Ludwig explained. "Her goal appears to be establishing herself as a global brand, aiming to be the most famous and influential woman in the room."
"However, she may have realized that being high-profile comes with its challenges," she shared. "Fame can be a double-edged sword; while it can attract admiration, it can also invite criticism and disdain. The unconditional adoration she may have hoped for is not a given."
Aside from connecting with fans, there have been whispers of the Sussexes distancing themselves professionally after struggling to establish themselves in Hollywood.
"I think Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem incredibly lost when it comes to their purpose, but Harry comes off far more confident," American royal commentator Kinsey Schofield claimed, referring to the couple's several solo appearances. "There are a significant number of people that question Harry and Meghan's sincerity when they flipped a switch almost overnight from selling family secrets to showing up at charity events."