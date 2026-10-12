Meghan Markle Reveals the Real Reason Behind Secret London Meeting With Malala Yousafzai

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Meghan Markle revealed the reason behind her recent meeting with Malala Yousafzai, announcing a partnership to support girls’ education. The Duchess of Sussex, 45, shared two photos of herself with the Pakistani education activist enjoying tea and scones on Sunday, October 11, in an Instagram post.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @MEGHAN/INSTAGRAM Meghan Markle shared photos of her meeting with Malala Yousafzai on Instagram.

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle announced that As Ever sales would support Malala Yousafzai's Malala Fund.

The pair also shared a message about the importance of education. "When we support the girls of today, we empower the women of tomorrow. Access to education is the key to unlocking this." – Meghan, Duchess of Sussex & Malala Yousafzai The Suits alum also announced that her lifestyle brand, As Ever, would support Malala's nonprofit organization, Malala Fund, through sales of its jams and teas.

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Meghan Markle Announces Partnership With Malala Yousafzai

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle outlined the As Ever collaboration with Archewell Philanthropies to support Malala Yousafzai's Malala Fund.

The Duchess explained how the collaboration would work as part of International Day of the Girl. "This International Day of the Girl, in partnership with Archewell Philanthropies, 100% of net proceeds from As Ever jams and teas will support Malala Fund and its vital work to ensure that every girl has access to free, safe, quality education," she wrote in the caption. The member of the British royal family ended her announcement with a playful reference to their meeting. "Tea for Two has never felt so good. Shop at asever.com," she ended the caption.

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Meghan Markle Enjoys London Outing With Malala Yousafzai

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Source: MEGA Malala Yousafzai joined Meghan Markle for a virtual discussion about girls' education in 2020.

The announcement followed reports that both women met at London's Claridge's hotel last week. A social media user posted a video on TikTok that captured the two sitting across from each other during their conversation. However, Backgrid USA also uploaded pictures on Instagram of them together saying their goodbyes outside the hotel. Even so, the pair has also connected before. Back in 2020, they joined a virtual discussion hosted by Malala Fund to mark International Day of the Girl. They spoke about barriers to girls' education and how the COVID-19 pandemic affected students worldwide.

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Source: MEGA Meghan Markle received praise from Malala Yousafzai for her shared belief in the importance of girls’ education.

Following the conversation, the youngest Nobel Prize laureate shared her thoughts on their common ground. "Meghan and I are on the same page: we both believe that when girls have access to education, everyone wins," she tweeted via X. She also thanked Prince Harry and Meghan for taking part in the discussion at the time. "Thank you so much to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex for sitting down with me to have an important conversation about the future of our world," she said.

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