Meghan Markle Scolded by Critics for Using Daughter Lilibet to Promote As Ever Brand: 'Stop Exploiting Your Children'

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Meghan Markle's newest Instagram video featuring her daughter, Princess Lilibet, 5, is causing some heat across social media. The Duchess of Sussex, 45, posted a clip on her page on Tuesday, October 6, showing the young royal whipping up one of her mother's fruit spreads from her As Ever lifestyle brand.

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The Video Featured Meghan Markle and Her Daughter Cooking Jam Together

View this post on Instagram Source: @meghan/Instagram Meghan Markle shared a video on October 6 promoting her As Ever brand.

The clip even spotlighted Lilibet's voice as the mother-daughter duo cooked up the sweet jam in their kitchen. “What do you think, Lili?” Meghan asked in the video. "I think it’s beautiful,” Lilibet responded back.

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Source: @meghan/Instagram Princess Lillibet was spotted in the clip making fruit spread.

The Suits alum was promoting her label's products, which included the jam containers as well as honey jars and candles. "As I pinch myself looking at how this brand has grown, and as we introduce our holiday collection, I feel very proud, and grateful. A huge thanks to my team at @aseverofficial So proud of what we are creating together. Thanks for helping bring this vision to life ❤️," she captioned the post.

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Viewers Criticized Meghan Markle's New Video

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Source: @meghan/Instagram As Ever sells products such as jellies, honey and candles.

Meghan — who also shares son Prince Archie, 7, with husband Prince Harry — was slammed online by critics who believe she's using her children to shamelessly push her items on Instagram. "Democrats want Meghan Markle to STOP EXPLOITING HER OWN CHILDREN! CHILDREN ARE NOT CONTENT! Lilibet has ZERO AGENCY!," someone screamed on X.

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Source: MEGA 'CHILDREN ARE NOT CONTENT,' someone wrote on social media about Meghan Markle's post.

Another user rolled their eyes: "It’s old footage and no one wants to see it. Move along." One user chimed in: "Markle can't sell her stuff, so she uses the kids." "Using her kids for Instagram traffic?" someone asked, with another adding: "CHILDREN ARE NOT CONTENT! DO NOT EXPLOIT YOUR CHILDREN!" "Meghan’s getting desperate for attention," a user chimed in.

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Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Moved Back to the United Kingdom in August

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and his family moved back to the U.K. recently.