Meghan Markle Scolded by Critics for Using Daughter Lilibet to Promote As Ever Brand: 'Stop Exploiting Your Children'
Oct. 7 2026, Published 4:41 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle's newest Instagram video featuring her daughter, Princess Lilibet, 5, is causing some heat across social media.
The Duchess of Sussex, 45, posted a clip on her page on Tuesday, October 6, showing the young royal whipping up one of her mother's fruit spreads from her As Ever lifestyle brand.
The Video Featured Meghan Markle and Her Daughter Cooking Jam Together
The clip even spotlighted Lilibet's voice as the mother-daughter duo cooked up the sweet jam in their kitchen.
“What do you think, Lili?” Meghan asked in the video. "I think it’s beautiful,” Lilibet responded back.
The Suits alum was promoting her label's products, which included the jam containers as well as honey jars and candles.
"As I pinch myself looking at how this brand has grown, and as we introduce our holiday collection, I feel very proud, and grateful. A huge thanks to my team at @aseverofficial So proud of what we are creating together. Thanks for helping bring this vision to life ❤️," she captioned the post.
Viewers Criticized Meghan Markle's New Video
- 'Hypocrites' Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Should 'Stop Broadcasting Their Family Life' Online Amid Calls for Privacy, Royal Expert Says
- Meghan Markle Shares Rare Footage of Adorable Daughter Lilibet in Their Kitchen as Prince Harry Surprises Family With Sweet Gift: Photos
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's New U.K. Neighbors Are 'Buzzing With Complaints' After Sussexes Moved In, Journalist Claims
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Meghan — who also shares son Prince Archie, 7, with husband Prince Harry — was slammed online by critics who believe she's using her children to shamelessly push her items on Instagram.
"Democrats want Meghan Markle to STOP EXPLOITING HER OWN CHILDREN! CHILDREN ARE NOT CONTENT! Lilibet has ZERO AGENCY!," someone screamed on X.
Another user rolled their eyes: "It’s old footage and no one wants to see it. Move along." One user chimed in: "Markle can't sell her stuff, so she uses the kids."
"Using her kids for Instagram traffic?" someone asked, with another adding: "CHILDREN ARE NOT CONTENT! DO NOT EXPLOIT YOUR CHILDREN!"
"Meghan’s getting desperate for attention," a user chimed in.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Moved Back to the United Kingdom in August
Meghan and Harry, 42, moved back to the U.K. back in August after living in Montecito, Calif., for six years.
The couple returned across the pond so their kids could continue on with their education. However, Lilibet and Archie were pulled out of their original school after just two days due to security concerns. The youngsters subsequently went to a different school to finish out the term.
Photographers were spotted hanging out around Archie and Lilibet's school late last month. The Sussexes' rep blasted the paparazzi for being "extraordinarily reckless."
"There is a world of difference between legitimate media activity and photographers walking the perimeter of a school, stopping to look into the grounds and monitoring children as they go about their day," they continued in a statement.