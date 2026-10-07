or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Royals > Meghan Markle
OK LogoROYAL FAMILY NEWS

Meghan Markle Scolded by Critics for Using Daughter Lilibet to Promote As Ever Brand: 'Stop Exploiting Your Children'

image of meghan markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle featured her daughter, Princess Lilibet, in her latest Instagram video.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 7 2026, Published 4:41 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Markle's newest Instagram video featuring her daughter, Princess Lilibet, 5, is causing some heat across social media.

The Duchess of Sussex, 45, posted a clip on her page on Tuesday, October 6, showing the young royal whipping up one of her mother's fruit spreads from her As Ever lifestyle brand.

Article continues below advertisement

The Video Featured Meghan Markle and Her Daughter Cooking Jam Together

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @meghan/Instagram

Meghan Markle shared a video on October 6 promoting her As Ever brand.

The clip even spotlighted Lilibet's voice as the mother-daughter duo cooked up the sweet jam in their kitchen.

“What do you think, Lili?” Meghan asked in the video. "I think it’s beautiful,” Lilibet responded back.

Article continues below advertisement

image of meghan markle
Source: @meghan/Instagram

Princess Lillibet was spotted in the clip making fruit spread.

The Suits alum was promoting her label's products, which included the jam containers as well as honey jars and candles.

"As I pinch myself looking at how this brand has grown, and as we introduce our holiday collection, I feel very proud, and grateful. A huge thanks to my team at @aseverofficial So proud of what we are creating together. Thanks for helping bring this vision to life ❤️," she captioned the post.

Article continues below advertisement

Viewers Criticized Meghan Markle's New Video

MORE ON:
Meghan Markle

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

image of meghan markle
Source: @meghan/Instagram

As Ever sells products such as jellies, honey and candles.

Meghan — who also shares son Prince Archie, 7, with husband Prince Harry — was slammed online by critics who believe she's using her children to shamelessly push her items on Instagram.

"Democrats want Meghan Markle to STOP EXPLOITING HER OWN CHILDREN! CHILDREN ARE NOT CONTENT! Lilibet has ZERO AGENCY!," someone screamed on X.

Article continues below advertisement

image of meghan markle and prince harry
Source: MEGA

'CHILDREN ARE NOT CONTENT,' someone wrote on social media about Meghan Markle's post.

Another user rolled their eyes: "It’s old footage and no one wants to see it. Move along." One user chimed in: "Markle can't sell her stuff, so she uses the kids."

"Using her kids for Instagram traffic?" someone asked, with another adding: "CHILDREN ARE NOT CONTENT! DO NOT EXPLOIT YOUR CHILDREN!"

"Meghan’s getting desperate for attention," a user chimed in.

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Moved Back to the United Kingdom in August

image of meghan markle and prince harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and his family moved back to the U.K. recently.

Meghan and Harry, 42, moved back to the U.K. back in August after living in Montecito, Calif., for six years.

The couple returned across the pond so their kids could continue on with their education. However, Lilibet and Archie were pulled out of their original school after just two days due to security concerns. The youngsters subsequently went to a different school to finish out the term.

Photographers were spotted hanging out around Archie and Lilibet's school late last month. The Sussexes' rep blasted the paparazzi for being "extraordinarily reckless."

"There is a world of difference between legitimate media activity and photographers walking the perimeter of a school, stopping to look into the grounds and monitoring children as they go about their day," they continued in a statement.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.