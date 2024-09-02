6 Shows You Didn't Know Megan Markle Was In: From '90210' to 'CSI: NY' and More

Before she married Prince Harry, Meghan Markle made a shocking appearance on the pilot episode of 90210. She played the role of Wendy, the woman who was caught orally stimulating Dustin Milligan's Ethan in his parked car at their school.

Meghan's name did not appear in the credits, as the show simply referred to her as "hot girl."

The scene resurfaced several times after she became a royal, with the public calling her out over the NSFW scene in The CW's teen drama.

"Meghan was hesitant to shoot the scene, but struggling actresses can’t be picky,"Finding Freedom authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand said.