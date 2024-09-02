6 Shows You Didn't Know Megan Markle Was In: From '90210' to 'CSI: NY' and More
90210
Before she married Prince Harry, Meghan Markle made a shocking appearance on the pilot episode of 90210. She played the role of Wendy, the woman who was caught orally stimulating Dustin Milligan's Ethan in his parked car at their school.
Meghan's name did not appear in the credits, as the show simply referred to her as "hot girl."
The scene resurfaced several times after she became a royal, with the public calling her out over the NSFW scene in The CW's teen drama.
"Meghan was hesitant to shoot the scene, but struggling actresses can’t be picky,"Finding Freedom authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand said.
CSI: NY
In an episode of CSI: NY, Meghan played a maid named Veronica Perez. She was fired from her job but was questioned after the murder of her former employer, Grant Jordan.
Fringe
Meghan made a guest appearance in Season 2 of Fringe in 2009 as Amy Jessup, an FBI agent who was assigned to work on a car crash case. She was only part of the show for two episodes.
General Hospital
Meghan finally scored her first major acting credit when she played the role of a nurse named Jill in two episodes of General Hospital.
Suits
Her most iconic show yet, Suits featured Meghan as Rachel Zane from 2011 to 2018. She let go of the role after her engagement to Prince Harry.
“They are engaged but they are trying to sort a few things out now, like house hunting for a retreat and other things," a source said in 2018. “It will be up to them to decide when to announce it as they want to do it their own way, which Her Majesty agrees with.”
Although she had to give up her role, Meghan had always been open about her love for the series since it was also the first show she starred in that became successful.
“I am so happy," she said of her character. "She’s worked so hard, and I love that, as a role model, how she’s been crafted to balance it all and now have this place at the firm where she really knows her standing, and her office isn’t just because she’s a good researcher, it’s because she’s an associate.”
The War at Home
Meghan worked with Michael Rapaport in the sitcom The War at Home and played the role of Susan, an insurance saleswoman.