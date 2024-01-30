Meghan Markle's 'Loveliness' Is Why 'Suits' Found Success on Netflix, Abigail Spencer Claims

"I think there's several different things," Meghan's friend Abigail Spencer said on an episode of "The Jess Cagle Show" as to why the series has taken off again. "And also Meghan's loveliness, you know, that everyone is aware of her and her being on the show."

When Suits became available on Netflix, it was during the SAG-AFTRA strike and an industry pause, and Spencer believes the lack of original content pushed subscribers toward tuning into reruns.

"Also during the strike, there wasn't anything else," she continued. "You know, Netflix repositioned it, so I think there is something to positioning on Netflix and when other things aren't being made, it commands your attention, but it has to be great for people to watch it."