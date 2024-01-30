Meghan Markle's 'Loveliness' Is Why 'Suits' Found Success on Netflix, Abigail Spencer Claims
Before Meghan Markle became the Duchess of Sussex, she was best known for her role in Suits, but she left the program to become a full-time royal. Four years after the show aired its final episode, the series was added to Netflix and gained a resurgence.
"I think there's several different things," Meghan's friend Abigail Spencer said on an episode of "The Jess Cagle Show" as to why the series has taken off again. "And also Meghan's loveliness, you know, that everyone is aware of her and her being on the show."
When Suits became available on Netflix, it was during the SAG-AFTRA strike and an industry pause, and Spencer believes the lack of original content pushed subscribers toward tuning into reruns.
"Also during the strike, there wasn't anything else," she continued. "You know, Netflix repositioned it, so I think there is something to positioning on Netflix and when other things aren't being made, it commands your attention, but it has to be great for people to watch it."
OK! previously reported Suits creator Aaron Korsh is developing a spin-off series, and fans are hopeful the duchess will make a cameo.
“Being directly involved and associated with projects that are positively viewed is terrific for Meghan’s image and can also insulate her a bit when facing public criticism," PR expert Ryan McCormick told an outlet.
“Meghan should be grateful for this opportunity and make it a point to be kind and charming to everyone down to the production assistants on this program,” he stated. "Because Meghan’s profile has risen considerably since her previous run, I think she should negotiate a healthy salary increase but, not get greedy."
Amid all the Suits hoopla, the mom-of-two skipped the Suits reunion at the Golden Globes, resulting in people talking about her absence.
"Meghan was invited to the mini-Golden Globes reunion by production," Kinsey Schofield said in an interview. "That is who would have invited her."
"Presenters can’t just bring a plus-one onstage," the podcaster explained. "Production and talent bookers would have organized the appearance."
"And yes, the ultimate objective would be a Meghan Markle appearance because that would have been excellent PR for a struggling award show," she noted. "It would take one phone call to [her agent] to secure Meghan onstage, not a group chat."
In a red-carpet interview, Meghan reminisced over her time on Suits after the interviewer shared that it had reached 2.3 billion viewing minutes within its first week on Netflix.
"It was great to work on, such a great cast and crew," the brunette beauty gushed. "We had a really fun time. I was on it for seven seasons, so quite a bit."
"But it’s hard to find a show you can binge-watch that many episodes of these days, so that could have something to do with it. But good shows are everlasting," she raved.