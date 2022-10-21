Meghan Markle Roasted On Social Media For Calling 'Deal Or No Deal' Gig 'Objectifying' After NSFW '90210' Scene Resurfaces

In the 2008 episode, the actress, now 41, played Wendy, a random girl who was seen in a car performing oral sex on the heartthrob character Ethan Ward (Dustin Milligan). Ward gets caught in the act by girlfriend Annie Wilson (Shanae Grimes), who walks away in disgust as Markle and Milligan's characters look on in confusion and shock.

According to Finding Freedom authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, "Meghan was hesitant to shoot the scene, but struggling actresses can’t be picky."