Meghan Markle Urged to Join 'Suits' Reboot as It Would Be 'Terrific for Her Image'

“Being directly involved and associated with projects that are positively viewed is terrific for Meghan’s image and can also insulate her a bit when facing public criticism," Ryan McCormick told an outlet.

Meghan went from script reading to becoming a working duchess, but McCormick urged the brunette beauty to be mindful of her future demands.

“Meghan should be grateful for this opportunity and make it a point to be kind and charming to everyone down to the production assistants on this program,” he added. "Because Meghan’s profile has risen considerably since her previous run, I think she should negotiate a healthy salary increase but, not get greedy."