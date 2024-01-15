Meghan Markle Urged to Join 'Suits' Reboot as It Would Be 'Terrific for Her Image'
Before she was known as the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Marke was introduced to the world as Rachel Zane from Suits. Although the legal drama closed its curtains in 2019, the program is set to release its second spinoff series. Meghan quit her job in 2017, but hopeful fans wonder if she will make a cameo in the new show.
“Being directly involved and associated with projects that are positively viewed is terrific for Meghan’s image and can also insulate her a bit when facing public criticism," Ryan McCormick told an outlet.
Meghan went from script reading to becoming a working duchess, but McCormick urged the brunette beauty to be mindful of her future demands.
“Meghan should be grateful for this opportunity and make it a point to be kind and charming to everyone down to the production assistants on this program,” he added. "Because Meghan’s profile has risen considerably since her previous run, I think she should negotiate a healthy salary increase but, not get greedy."
In 2023, Meghan's podcast, "Archetypes," was canceled by Spotify, and as the American royal works to rebrand herself, the PR guru thinks she has to move strategically.
“If she asks for too much money and the deal falls apart it will hurt her reputation," he added.
OK! previously reported the Duchess of Sussex was asked to attend the Golden Globes and join her former costars for a brief reunion — but she apparently declined.
"Meghan was invited to the mini-Golden Globes reunion by production," Kinsey Schofield said in an interview. "That is who would have invited her."
"Presenters can’t just bring a plus-one onstage," the podcast explained. "Production and talent bookers would have organized the appearance."
"And yes, the ultimate objective would be a Meghan Markle appearance because that would have been excellent PR for a struggling award show," she noted. "It would take one phone call to [her agent] to secure Meghan onstage, not a group chat."
During the awards ceremony, host Jo Koy mocked Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, for their lucrative Netflix deal.
"While she would have personally enjoyed the spotlight, professionally Meghan and Prince Harry are being advised that the media landscape is oversaturated with the pair and to be extra cautious with their next steps," Schofield continued.
"A chance of a Harry and Meghan roast during the show is low-hanging fruit," she said in reference to Koy's joke. "Can you imagine an awkward camera shot on Harry and Meghan’s faces? ... Neither former senior royal has thick enough skin to take that kind of hit in public. It would have been disastrous."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
During the event, Meghan's former coworker Patrick J. Adams discussed her increased star power in a red carpet interview.
"As Patrick pointed out, Meghan is quite well-known now," Schofield stated. "Love her or loathe her, she’s a hot topic and, quite honestly, a much bigger star than she was during her stint on Suits. Today, she considers herself to be on a higher level professionally."
"I think she would rather be seen with A-listers like Oprah [Winfrey] or Kevin Costner than former cable network costars. If she had been asked to present an award with Oprah or Reese Witherspoon … I think her team might have strongly considered it. … That would have given her some credibility in the industry and elevated her," Schofield shared.
"It shows public interest in Meghan outside the royal family," she noted.
McCormick spoke to the The Mirror.