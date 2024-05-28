Meghan Markle 'Wanted to Take Her Title' and Become a Global 'Superstar' After Leaving the Royal Family

"She [Meghan] would not have been happy with the ultimately quiet or truly independent/non-royal lives that William and Harry's cousins actually live," Jane Barr wrote in her From Berkshire to Buckingham newsletter. "Looking back to Megxit, Harry was not just the grandson of the Queen, the same relationship all his cousins had to the sovereign, he was the son of the future King."

During the Sussexes' 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, the spouses hinted at wanting to have royal lives comparable to Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, but Harry's place in the line of succession made it difficult.

"William and Harry were — from birth — preeminent royals, while their cousins, although celebrated, surely, began as secondary royals and only continued to fade as the years went by," Barr speculated. "Harry seems so bitter about being the spare, but he has always been quite senior to his cousins, and treated accordingly."