Meghan Markle Snubs Pal Gayle King, Former Royal Doesn't Want Her On New Podcast As She Isn't A Big Enough Star
Ouch! Meghan Markle has no interest in having her pal Gayle King on her "Archetypes" podcast at the moment, as the TV personality isn't a big enough star.
“Gayle is great, but she isn’t Serena Williams or Mariah Carey. Meghan knows she has to deliver big guests and numbers for her new podcast, especially because she is getting paid so much money,” an insider told Radar.
However, it seems like there might be hope for King to make an appearance in the future.
“Gayle would be perfect for season two, or if a guest dropped out at the last minute. Gayle is on TV five mornings a week for two hours. At the moment, Meghan wants big stars who we don’t hear from as much as we get to hear from Gayle," the insider shared.
Since Queen Elizabeth died on September 8, the mom-of-two — who started working with Spotify after she and Prince Harry left the royal family — paused the podcast.
"New episodes of Archetypes will be paused during the official mourning period for Her Majesty The Queen," the description reads on Spotify.
Now that Charles is king and in charge, he is fearful of what will come out of Meghan's mouth when it does resume.
"King Charles has been apprised about Meghan’s podcast, and the prospect of a new episode could be the first interview that any member of the royal family makes after Queen Elizabeth’s passing," a source shared.
"It’s the last thing The King needs to be thinking about, at this time, but make no mistake, it’s a very serious problem," the insider continued. "The King does not want the Duchess of Sussex discussing anything about the family’s interactions or events surrounding this very solemn occasion."
Ever since the California native and Harry, 38, left the royal family, they have blabbed about their time in the U.K., which has not gone over well with Charles and Prince William.
"King Charles is aware of what Meghan said in a recent interview: she never had to sign anything that restricted her from talking. He knows Meghan is steadfast in her view and belief she, and not the family, is in control of what she says publicly," the source started. "But the King hopes that common sense, politeness and restraint will ensure Meghan makes the right decision not to discuss anything about the Windsor family and his mother’s death."
