Meghan Markle Snubs Pal Gayle King, Former Royal Doesn't Want Her On New Podcast As She Isn't A Big Enough Star

Ouch! Meghan Markle has no interest in having her pal Gayle King on her "Archetypes" podcast at the moment, as the TV personality isn't a big enough star.

“Gayle is great, but she isn’t Serena Williams or Mariah Carey. Meghan knows she has to deliver big guests and numbers for her new podcast, especially because she is getting paid so much money,” an insider told Radar.