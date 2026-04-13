Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Australia Trip Could Be 'Blueprint' for Future Visits to U.K. 6 Years After Royal Exit: 'It Is Significant'

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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's upcoming visit to Australia could serve as a "blueprint" for the royal couple to return to the United Kingdom sometime in the near future. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be hitting the continent for a four-day tour later this week.

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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Hit Cities Such as Melbourne and Sydney

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will undertake a four-day tour in Australia later this week.

“It is a significant joint tour and could prove to be a blueprint for future tours together of this type," a source recently divulged to The Sun. The duo will be carrying out “private, business and philanthropic” engagements and are set to visit cities such as Melbourne, Sydney and Canberra. The last time Meghan, 44, and Harry, 41, were in the U.K. together was in September 2022 for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

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The Sussexes' Trip Will Serve as a 'Litmus Test'

Source: MEGA The Sussexes seldom visit the United Kingdom.

Hello! Magazine's royal editor Emily Nash also chimed in with her expertise and agreed the Australian tour will be a test for the pair. "How well the Sussexes do or don’t go down with the Australian public will be a real litmus test for what else they may do this year," she wrote for the publication's blog, Royal Club, recently. "It will also be something for the wider royal family to watch. As a [Commonwealth] Realm nation, with King Charles as its Head of State, Australia receives fairly regular visits from members of The Firm," Nash added. The Suits star and the Spare author are also possibly thinking about returning to the U.K. this July to count down the 2027 Invictus Games.

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Meghan Markle Reportedly Scored a $1 Million Payday for a VIP Appearance

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle will be hosting a girl's weekend retreat in Australia.

During their Aussie trip, the As Ever founder is going to be headlining a girl's weekend retreat where she's charging fans over $2,000 to take pictures with her. She will be speaking at a gala dinner, with VIP ticket holders scoring front-row seats and a chance to be in a group snap with her. Rob Shuter claimed in his Substack last month that the former actress secured a $1 million appearance fee for the event.

Source: MEGA The former actress charged $1 million to appear at the retreat.