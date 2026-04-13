or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Royals > Prince Harry
OK LogoROYAL FAMILY NEWS

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Australia Trip Could Be 'Blueprint' for Future Visits to U.K. 6 Years After Royal Exit: 'It Is Significant'

image of prince harry and meghan markle
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's upcoming Australia trip could serve as a 'blueprint' for future U.K. visits.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 13 2026, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's upcoming visit to Australia could serve as a "blueprint" for the royal couple to return to the United Kingdom sometime in the near future.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be hitting the continent for a four-day tour later this week.

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Hit Cities Such as Melbourne and Sydney

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of prince harry and meghan markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will undertake a four-day tour in Australia later this week.

“It is a significant joint tour and could prove to be a blueprint for future tours together of this type," a source recently divulged to The Sun.

The duo will be carrying out “private, business and philanthropic” engagements and are set to visit cities such as Melbourne, Sydney and Canberra.

The last time Meghan, 44, and Harry, 41, were in the U.K. together was in September 2022 for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

Article continues below advertisement

The Sussexes' Trip Will Serve as a 'Litmus Test'

image of prince harry and meghan markle
Source: MEGA

The Sussexes seldom visit the United Kingdom.

Hello! Magazine's royal editor Emily Nash also chimed in with her expertise and agreed the Australian tour will be a test for the pair.

"How well the Sussexes do or don’t go down with the Australian public will be a real litmus test for what else they may do this year," she wrote for the publication's blog, Royal Club, recently.

"It will also be something for the wider royal family to watch. As a [Commonwealth] Realm nation, with King Charles as its Head of State, Australia receives fairly regular visits from members of The Firm," Nash added.

The Suits star and the Spare author are also possibly thinking about returning to the U.K. this July to count down the 2027 Invictus Games.

MORE ON:
Prince Harry

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Markle Reportedly Scored a $1 Million Payday for a VIP Appearance

image of meghan markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle will be hosting a girl's weekend retreat in Australia.

During their Aussie trip, the As Ever founder is going to be headlining a girl's weekend retreat where she's charging fans over $2,000 to take pictures with her.

She will be speaking at a gala dinner, with VIP ticket holders scoring front-row seats and a chance to be in a group snap with her.

Rob Shuter claimed in his Substack last month that the former actress secured a $1 million appearance fee for the event.

image of meghan markle
Source: MEGA

The former actress charged $1 million to appear at the retreat.

“Meghan is being paid extremely well for this,” the insider said. “Her fee is around a million dollars, and the trip itself is completely taken care of.”

“Everything is covered,” the source noted. “First-class flights, a luxury hotel suite, security, stylists, hair and makeup, her assistant — the whole entourage of about four people. It’s a full VIP operation. They’re rolling out the red carpet for her.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.