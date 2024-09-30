Meghan Markle's 5 A.M. Email Policy Revealed After Staffer Called the Duchess a 'Dictator'

In a recent exposé, a member of the "Sussex Survivors Club" accused the former actress of acting like a "dictator," but other ex-members of Meghan and Prince Harry's team have defended the pair and their work.

The former head of content at Archewell Ben Browning shared that working for the American-based royals “was positive and supportive.”

“We all continue to be friends," he said. “The narratives we’ve seen suggesting the contrary are untrue.”

“We’re here for a reason,” Browning later stressed. “If you come for our bosses, you’re coming for us. This isn’t a criminal organization. We’re trying to do good.”