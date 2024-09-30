Meghan Markle's 5 A.M. Email Policy Revealed After Staffer Called the Duchess a 'Dictator'
Bullying allegations continue to follow Meghan Markle, but one former staffer revealed a unique email rule the Duchess of Sussex set during her time in the royal family.
“My working day may not be your working day,” Meghan purportedly noted in her 5 A.M. emails to staffers. “Please do not feel obliged to reply to this email outside your normal working hours.”
“If you’re in a meeting and a great idea is referenced, she makes sure to give props to the person who generated the idea,” an ex-staffer told an outlet. “[After] a big trip, every employee gets a personal email thanking them for their contribution in making it a success.”
In a recent exposé, a member of the "Sussex Survivors Club" accused the former actress of acting like a "dictator," but other ex-members of Meghan and Prince Harry's team have defended the pair and their work.
The former head of content at Archewell Ben Browning shared that working for the American-based royals “was positive and supportive.”
“We all continue to be friends," he said. “The narratives we’ve seen suggesting the contrary are untrue.”
“We’re here for a reason,” Browning later stressed. “If you come for our bosses, you’re coming for us. This isn’t a criminal organization. We’re trying to do good.”
Browning shared his positive memories with the Sussexes after one anonymous staffer complained about their time with the Sussexes in an article for The Hollywood Reporter.
“She belittles people, she doesn’t take advice,” one source claimed. “They’re both poor decision-makers, they change their minds frequently. Harry is a very, very charming person — no airs at all — but he’s very much an enabler. And she’s just terrible.”
“She’s absolutely relentless,” another insider told the outlet about Meghan. “She marches around like a dictator in high heels, fuming and barking orders. I’ve watched her reduce grown men to tears.”
OK! previously reported a courtier noted that there have been other members of the royal family who were guilty of misconduct.
“There have been plenty of difficult royals over the years, and I do think that after the ill-feeling of Megxit (when Harry and Meghan left the royal family), Meghan’s bad moments were amplified and distorted and blown out of proportion," a courtier told an outlet.
"Princess Margaret regularly got people to hold out their hands to use as ashtrays, for example, and that’s just laughed off as hilarious eccentricity. Look at Prince Andrew, he was unbelievable to the staff," they continued.
In 2021, Meghan revealed she struggled with her mental health while living in the U.K., and the courtier was compassionate toward their former boss.
“That said, there definitely were bad, very bad, even psycho moments," they claimed. "I witnessed people being chewed up in person and over the phone and made to feel like s---."
“But it was an incredibly fraught time, and I’m inclined to give her the benefit of the doubt," the insider stated. "She has said herself she was suicidal at times.”
American Sussex staffers spoke to Us Weekly.