Meghan Markle Stuns in Plunging Red Dress During Surprise Appearance at Children's Hospital L.A. Gala: Photos
Meghan Markle was a vision in red during a surprise appearance at the Children’s Hospital L.A. gala.
On Saturday, October 5, the Duchess of Sussex, 43, walked the red carpet at the charity event in a plunging and body-hugging Carolina Herrera gown as she dazzled photographers.
During an interview shared on social media from the bash, which her husband, Prince Harry, did not attend, Meghan said, "Oh my goodness, the work they do at Children's Hospital L.A. is otherworldly and I think from my standpoint as a mother, no one wants to be in a position where you need to go to a place like this, but if you have to, the best place in the world you could go would be Children's Hospital L.A."
"The staff is incredible, and the amount of work they do for families that really could not afford this level of care is something that I think should never be overlooked," she continued. "So, I'm just grateful for everything they do. I'm happy to be here to support."
While the Suits actress enjoyed her night out, the Duke of Sussex, 40, has been busy trying to figure out what he should be focusing his time on four years after severing ties with the royal family. "Harry is treading this very difficult line between celebrity and royalty still…he looked very dignified in Lesotho but it’s a country he’s got a lot of connection with," royal editor Richard Eden claimed during a recent interview.
"But back in America, he's still tried to play the royal jester, the joker when he goes on these talk shows. I think his brother would never do anything like that or if he did it would be much more controlled," Eden explained while evoking Prince William. "I suspect that Harry is still desperately searching for some kind of role.”
As OK! previously reported, Meghan and Harry decided to distance themselves from each other in terms of business after enduring a few rocky entertainment projects. Now, the power couple has focused on their solo careers.
"His next docuseries for Netflix on polo apparently doesn't feature him much, so what we're waiting to see is how this will be developing in the weeks and months," royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams noted in a recent interview.
"So is this part and parcel of a new strategy? Whereas Meghan develops her cooking side on Netflix, and Harry does more solo," he added.