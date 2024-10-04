Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's PR Rep Starts Her Own Firm Following Mass Exodus of Staffers

Due to the mass exodus of staffers, the bullying allegations against the Duchess of Sussex began to resurface. OK! previously reported a royal insider stressed that other members of the royal family had reputations for being demanding.

“There have been plenty of difficult royals over the years, and I do think that after the ill-feeling of Megxit (when Harry and Meghan left the royal family), Meghan’s bad moments were amplified and distorted and blown out of proportion," a courtier told an outlet.

"Princess Margaret regularly got people to hold out their hands to use as ashtrays, for example, and that’s just laughed off as hilarious eccentricity. Look at Prince Andrew, he was unbelievable to the staff," they continued.