Prince Harry's New Polo Series Is 'Hugely Disappointing' for Netflix
Prince Harry's upcoming Netflix series, POLO, will be released in December, but the project might not meet the streaming giant's expectations.
According to a source, the Duke of Sussex used the documentary to highlight close friend Nacho Figueras' career instead of his personal relationship with the sport.
“Any reasonable person tuning into a show about polo made by Prince Harry would expect Harry to take a starring role. That he’s not is hugely disappointing for Netflix," a source told an outlet. "Let's face it, polo isn't exactly a mainstream sport so the attraction would have been watching Harry."
"Without him, it's marginal at best," they added. "The Netflix deal expires next year, so the Sussexes need a big hit. This sounds like a big nothing burger.”
Growing up within the royal fold, polo has been a part of Harry's life and family for generations. However, the insider doesn't think Harry's royal status and history was discussed.
“For a show about a sport of kings, polo barely features any royalty," they explained. "It’s not the Harry show, it’s the Nacho show.”
“Nice of Harry to do his mate a favor, but Nacho speaks broken English and is just not mainstream enough to pull in the ratings," the insider noted.
OK! previously reported socialite Lady Victoria Hervey predicted the series wouldn't resonate with audiences.
"When their last documentary came, they signed a series of four or five and they were supposed to be doing one together, originally a sort of a holistic type of book to go with a show. So, I don't know, maybe she's a good cook," Hervey told GB News.
"Let's see. But I think Harry's polo life, I can see people being interested in that bird's eye view, but it's not like it's a sport that is so universal that a lot of people play," she continued. "It is not very relatable to a lot of people. It is possibly to his little group, but there's not that many people that play polo if you compare it to other sports."
When the news broke that Harry was producing POLO, critics rushed to X to discuss it.
"Nothing is funnier than Prince Harry and Meghan Markle signing a deal with Netflix nearly 4 years ago and just now announcing random shows of Meghan's 'cooking' and Harry's love of polo," one person shared on the social media site. "Just tell us you don't know what to do with them and their ever-changing job titles."
Although the Sussexes tell-all series, Harry & Meghan, broke records for Netflix, their other shows failed to find comparable success.
"Just as Heart of Invictus flopped, this too shall fail," another added.
"Who's your audience? A small group in the small group of the one-percenters?" one critic questioned.
