Prince Harry Is Doing 'Tremendously Well' After Separating Professionally From Meghan Markle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are rumored to be separating their brands after struggling to establish themselves in the entertainment industry, but the Duke of Sussex's recent trips to New York, London and Lesotho could boost his approval rating.
"I think all these events have gone off tremendously well. They've been uncontroversial," royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News. "He hasn't given any interviews. Perhaps something is being planned that we are unaware of."
"His next docuseries for Netflix on polo apparently doesn't feature him much, so what we're waiting to see is how this will be developing in the weeks and months," Fitzwilliams' added.
Harry has been jet-setting around the world for various charitable initiatives, and Fitzwilliams wonders if this is the next stage of the Sussexes careers in America.
"Will there be some more tours? They've been, of course, to Nigeria and he and Meghan most recently to Latin America," he noted.
"So is this part and parcel of a new strategy? Whereas Meghan develops her cooking side on Netflix, and Harry does more solo," he added referring to the duchess' upcoming food series.
OK! previously reported PR strategist Mark Borkowski predicted the partners are repairing their image after being branded a "flop."
"There has been a separation [of their work] for a while. It doesn't take a rocket scientist to think there's something going on. She has been doing the jam thing, the Martha Stewart play," Borkowski told an outlet. "He seems to be going back to basics."
"They need a venture that deflects from the failures. The charity aspect impresses upon everybody that he [Harry] does have value beyond the controversial stuff," he continued. "It has the effect of separating them from the bad press and the failed content ideas. The punters still have time for Harry."
Before retiring from the armed forces and "Megxit," Harry publicly juggled royal duties, charity work and being in the military. By attending Climate Week, the WellChild Awards and Sentebale gatherings, the duke reminded critics of why he was once a beloved figure within his famous family.
"There's been a conscious effort to focus on that love for Harry so in the long-term that adoration can seep through the both of them," the professional added.
When the Sussexes first moved to California they secured contracts with entertainment companies, but royal editor Richard Eden thinks they're letting go of being seen as a "power couple."
“When they recorded their first podcast, it was very much them together. It was the pilot episode and that was going to be the pattern: them together," Eden said on the "Palace Confidential" podcast. "We saw that again on the Netflix series, but for whatever reason – whether it's Megan or it's Harry – they’ve decided that's not the way to go.”
For the rest of the year, Harry is expected to hone in on humanitarian efforts, while Meghan will continue to build American Riviera Orchard.
“What Harry seems to be doing is focusing on philanthropy," Eden noted. "His most successful projects, the ones that resonate the most with people are the ones that were set up when he was a working royal – so the Invictus Games his patronage of WellChild for example.”