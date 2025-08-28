ROYAL FAMILY NEWS Meghan Markle Celebrates Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Engagement Despite Announcement Overshadowing Season 2 of 'With Love, Meghan' Source: Mega; Netflix Meghan Markle expressed support for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement but faced backlash over her Netflix show. OK! Staff Aug. 28 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix Meghan launched Season 2 of ‘With Love, Meghan’ on Netflix the same day as the pair's engagement announcement.

Article continues below advertisement

On Tuesday, Meghan, 44, celebrated the launch of Season 2 of her cooking series and introduced a fresh line of high-end "As Ever" products. However, the buzz surrounding Swift and Kelce's engagement announcement, shared on Instagram that morning, outshined her milestone. Swift and Kelce, both 35, captured fans' hearts with their engagement announcement, declaring, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," alongside charming photos from their garden proposal. In the series of images, Swift glowed in a striped Polo Ralph Lauren sundress and stylish sandals, while the Kansas City Chiefs tight end donned a navy blue polo shirt and beige shorts.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega; Netflix Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift announced their engagement on August 26, earning likes from the royal family.

Article continues below advertisement

The stunning engagement ring, a brilliant cut diamond encircled by a yellow gold band crafted by Kelce with Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry, could be worth up to $1 million, as confirmed in previous reports. Meghan delivered her support for the lovebirds by "liking" their post, which also garnered congratulations from a slew of celebrities, including Donald Trump and Patrick and Brittany Mahomes. Reports also revealed that the couple's engagement actually took place "a couple of weeks ago."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift received congratulations from celebrities.

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan’s endorsement comes after she attended Taylor's Eras Tour concert in Los Angeles in August 2023 while Prince Harry was in Tokyo. While Meghan celebrated the engagement, she faced mixed reviews for Season 2 of With Love, Meghan. The Guardian’s Lucy Mangan criticized the series, calling it "so boring" and "so painfully contrived."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix Meghan Markle received criticism for her show but remains 'unbothered.'