Meghan Markle Celebrates Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Engagement Despite Announcement Overshadowing Season 2 of 'With Love, Meghan'
Meghan Markle has no issues with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.
The Duchess of Sussex showed her support for the newly engaged couple as Swift and Kelce’s announcement took the spotlight from the Season 2 premiere of her own Netflix show, With Love, Meghan.
Meghan "liked" the Instagram post announcing the couple’s engagement. Reports have also pointed out that Prince William and Kate Middleton also "liked" the celebratory post.
On Tuesday, Meghan, 44, celebrated the launch of Season 2 of her cooking series and introduced a fresh line of high-end "As Ever" products. However, the buzz surrounding Swift and Kelce's engagement announcement, shared on Instagram that morning, outshined her milestone.
Swift and Kelce, both 35, captured fans' hearts with their engagement announcement, declaring, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," alongside charming photos from their garden proposal. In the series of images, Swift glowed in a striped Polo Ralph Lauren sundress and stylish sandals, while the Kansas City Chiefs tight end donned a navy blue polo shirt and beige shorts.
The stunning engagement ring, a brilliant cut diamond encircled by a yellow gold band crafted by Kelce with Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry, could be worth up to $1 million, as confirmed in previous reports.
Meghan delivered her support for the lovebirds by "liking" their post, which also garnered congratulations from a slew of celebrities, including Donald Trump and Patrick and Brittany Mahomes. Reports also revealed that the couple's engagement actually took place "a couple of weeks ago."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Meghan’s endorsement comes after she attended Taylor's Eras Tour concert in Los Angeles in August 2023 while Prince Harry was in Tokyo.
While Meghan celebrated the engagement, she faced mixed reviews for Season 2 of With Love, Meghan. The Guardian’s Lucy Mangan criticized the series, calling it "so boring" and "so painfully contrived."
Aside from this, Meghan found herself in hot water again after using Prince Harry's royal title, despite leaving the British monarchy.
At the time, she unveiled a blue baseball cap she had made with the letters "PH40" for her husband's brithday, referring to his royal title.
In response to the negativity, Meghan remained unbothered during her segment on "The Circuit with Emily Chang," stating, "I think I knew who I was trying to meet. If you know your audience, you know your demographic, well, they love the show, and my partners love the show, and that’s why we have a Season 2 and why we have more fun coming."