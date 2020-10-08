No one likes a “Wannabe,” so that’s why Victoria Beckham isn’t afraid to tell Meghan Markle the harsh facts.

After years in the spotlight, the Spice Girl alum, 46, knows a thing or two about how to handle the haters. The U.K. native shared her insight with the American actress, 39, on how to defend herself after she and Prince Harry fled the U.K. to start a new life in the U.S.

CELEB COUPLES GET REAL ABOUT QUARANTINE LIFE: JOHN LEGEND, CHRISSY TEIGEN, JUSTIN AND HAILEY BIEBER AND MORE

“She’s urged Meghan to shut down the critics and prove her authenticity by showing the side only her loved ones get to see and to reveal the real her,” a source told Closer magazine. “Vic has always benefited from showing the public the ‘real’ her and highlighting her dry sense of humor.”

The mother of four — who is married to David Beckham — urged the Suits alum to share her day-to-day life more often. When people are able to see a celebrity as a real person, it “could make people think twice about attacking her and tug on their heartstrings by showing the public how deeply the backlash affects her and Harry on an emotional level,” the source added.

HARPER BECKHAM & ANNA WINTOUR HAVE HAIR ‘TWINNING’ MOMENT AT VICTORIA’S FASHION SHOW – SEE PHOTOS

Victoria and David are close with Markle and Harry as the two ladies can relate on many levels. “Vic and David know how different it is to move to a new country and all the uncertainties and anxieties that Harry will no doubt be facing,” the source dished. “So that’s something they’ve bonded over too.”

In fact, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are even invited to Brooklyn Beckham‘s wedding. “Prince Harry and Meghan are top of the pile as David and Victoria are good friends with them and know their attendance would make the day even more special,” an insider told The Sun.

BYE-BYE, BOOBS! CELEBS WHO HAD THEIR BREAST IMPLANTS REMOVED

After Markle and the red-headed hunk, 36, stepped away from their royal duties earlier this year, the pair relocated to Santa Barbara, Calif., with son Archie. These days, the pair seem to have their eyes set on the Hollywood prize of more fame and fortune since they just inked a huge deal with Netflix, in which they will make movies and documentaries.

Despite receiving harsh criticism ever since she started dating Harry, Markle appears to be doing just fine — especially with her supportive A-list friends by her side. Besides celeb pals Victoria and David, the pair plans to spend Christmas with record producer David Foster and his wife, Katharine McPhee.