Meghan Markle Takes Dig At 'Pomp & Circumstance Surrounding' Kate Middleton's Wedding In Old Blog Post
In 2018, Meghan Markle was the center of attention as she walked down the aisle to meet Prince Harry at the altar — but several years earlier, she shaded all of the hype and commotion surrounding royal weddings.
In a resurfaced article from her shut down blog The Tig, the mom-of-two discussed the notion that while most "little girls dream of being princesses," she adored "She-Ra, Princess of Power."
"For those of you unfamiliar with the '80s cartoon reference, She-Ra is the twin sister of He-Man and a sword-wielding royal rebel known for her strength," the star noted in 2014. "We're definitely not talking about Cinderella here."
"Grown women seem to retain this childhood fantasy," she continued before referencing the Prince and Princess of Wales' 2011 nuptials. "Just look at the pomp and circumstance surrounding the royal wedding and endless conversation about Princess Kate."
Some social media users noted her words don't align with her claims of not knowing anything about the royal family or their lifestyle.
After three years, Meghan shut down The Tig in 2017, calling the website her "passion project" that "evolved into an amazing community of inspiration, support, fun and frivolity."
"You've made my days brighter and filled this experience with so much joy," the actress added in her official goodbye. Keep finding those Tig moments of discovery, keep laughing and taking risks, and keep being "the change you wish to see in the world."
People think she may one day revive the project, especially since in 2019, reports claimed she applied to renew the trademark in addition to trademarking the website name Tigtots, sparking speculation of a parenting outlet.
However, at the time, a palace rep stated there were "absolutely no plans to relaunch The Tig," explaining, "The lasting trademark is to prevent false branding, to avoid others purporting to be the Duchess or affiliated with her."
However, now that the California native is no longer a working member of the monarchy, it's still possible she does try to revive the platform.
