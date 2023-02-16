Meghan Markle Takes Dig At 'Pomp & Circumstance Surrounding' Kate Middleton's Wedding In Old Blog Post

In 2018, Meghan Markle was the center of attention as she walked down the aisle to meet Prince Harry at the altar — but several years earlier, she shaded all of the hype and commotion surrounding royal weddings.

In a resurfaced article from her shut down blog The Tig, the mom-of-two discussed the notion that while most "little girls dream of being princesses," she adored "She-Ra, Princess of Power."