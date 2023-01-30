Staff Shake-Up: 2 'Integral' Employees QUIT Harry & Meghan Production Company After Scandalous Netflix Series

Ashley Hansen, Markle and Harry’s global press secretary, spoke out about the two people's exits. “Ben and Fara have been integral to the creation and execution of many critically and commercially acclaimed projects during their tenure," she said. “They have expertly delivered content and campaigns that have exceeded expectations and made their mark within the cultural zeitgeist.”

“They played a critical role in helping to tell the stories of the Duke and Duchess thus far and the couple remain hugely grateful for their support on those vital ‘look back’ projects, as they now look forward," she continued.