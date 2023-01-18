Buckingham Palace Fuming Over Prince Harry's Decision To Include Heated Private Messages Between Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton, Spills Source
While Prince Harry felt it was necessary to include the heated text exchange between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, Buckingham Palace seemed to disagree.
After the Duke of Sussex released his memoir, Spare, on Tuesday, January 10 — with excerpts making headlines before his book debut — an insider spilled that the palace "does not love" that the private messages made it into the tell-all.
"They claim it’s just part of the story, and in any event, it’s egregious of Harry to publish these abbreviated excerpts," said the source to a news outlet, pointing out that the texts "clearly show that there are two sides" to every story.
Nevertheless, "Harry feels strongly it’s important to get the true account of what happened out there," they added.
The excerpt in question pulled from Harry's book described the tension between his now-wife and sister-in-law in the weeks leading up to the Sussexes' May 2018 wedding. The American actress and Princess of Wales apparently didn't see eye-to-eye regarding Princess Charlotte's bridesmaid dress, with Kate telling her soon-to-be in-law that the number didn't fit her daughter properly.
“Charlotte’s dress is too big, too long, too baggy," Kate told Meghan, according to Harry's recollection. "She cried when she tried it on at home."
Meghan, 41, allegedly replied, "Right, and I told you the tailor has been standing by since 8am. Here. At KP. Can you take Charlotte to have it altered, as the other mums are doing?"
When Kate, also 41, asked that "all the dresses be remade" before Meghan's big day, the latter reminded the mother-of-three that she was already dealing with personal issues regarding her father, Thomas Markle. (Meghan's estranged father had been leaking stories to tabloids about his daughter, which caused his wedding invitation to be revoked and added even more fuel to the fire.)
“Meg asked if Kate was aware of what was going on right now. With her father,” Harry penned. “Kate said she was well-aware, but the dresses. And the wedding is in four days!”
The back-and-forth didn't stop there, as Kate allegedly went on to express her disapproval of the way Meghan was planning her big day.
An exhausted Meghan concluded the disagreement by telling Kate, according to Harry's pages, “I’m not sure what else to say. If the dress doesn’t fit then please take Charlotte to see Ajay. He’s been waiting all day."
Kate apparently replied, "Fine," and after the text exchange concluded, the military veteran claimed he came home and found his then-fiancée sobbing "on the floor."
Kate has not addressed Harry's recount of the altercation at this time.
