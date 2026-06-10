Meghan Markle Trolled as Video Resurfaces of Duchess Being 'Ignored' by BFF Serena Williams' Mom: 'Super Cringe'

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A clip showing Meghan Markle seemingly being brushed off by pal Serena Williams' mother, Oracene Price, during a tennis match has come back to light. The resurfaced video made the rounds on social media on Tuesday, June 9, with fans mocking the Duchess of Sussex, 44.

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Meghan Markle getting ignored by Oracene Price, Serena Williams mother, will always be funny 🤭 pic.twitter.com/v5GA0k9HAL — MeghansMole©️ (@MeghansMole) June 9, 2026 Source: @MeghansMole/X A video of Meghan Markle at Serena Williams' tennis match resurfaced.

During the tennis game, Meghan sat next to Price, 74, and tried to talk to her while cheering on Williams, 44, at the 2019 event. However, the athletic coach didn't take her eyes off of the match and seemingly left the As Ever founder hanging. Meghan turned away from Price and looked defeated in the clip.

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Source: @MeghansMole/X Meghan Markle tried to get Oracene Price's attention in the video.

The Suits star then continued to watch the tennis tournament and seemed disappointed. Fans couldn't help but notice Price "ignoring" Meghan, with one account penning: "[This] will always be funny." "She pretends to talk to people when no one is paying her any attention," the user went on. "Lmao Meghan out here doing the most trying to vibe with Serena's mom while she's locked in on the match like 'girl pls' — awkward Olympics level energy," quipped another person on X. "Super cringe… Even that made ME uncomfortable," one person wrote.

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Source: MEGA Serena Williams and Meghan Markle first met in 2010.

"I hope Serena Williams does not bring that witch to her matches again. The woman is cursed and brings bad energy. Call me superstitious but every time she appears, things go wrong for Serena," someone interjected. "Classic Meghan — talking to herself while getting iced by Serena's mom. Attention craving level: expert," a person observed.

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Source: MEGA Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian attended Meghan Markle's wedding in 2018.

Meghan and Williams' friendship goes back over 15 years, with the two women first crossing paths at the Super Bowl in 2010. In 2014, the tennis champ and the former actress competed in the Celebrity Beach Bowl together. Williams also attended Meghan's May 2018 wedding to Prince Harry alongside husband Alexis Ohanian. The duchess has been to several of athlete's games at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open in 2019.

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