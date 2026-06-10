Meghan Markle Trolled as Video Resurfaces of Duchess Being 'Ignored' by BFF Serena Williams' Mom: 'Super Cringe'
June 10 2026, Updated 3:45 p.m. ET
A clip showing Meghan Markle seemingly being brushed off by pal Serena Williams' mother, Oracene Price, during a tennis match has come back to light.
The resurfaced video made the rounds on social media on Tuesday, June 9, with fans mocking the Duchess of Sussex, 44.
During the tennis game, Meghan sat next to Price, 74, and tried to talk to her while cheering on Williams, 44, at the 2019 event.
However, the athletic coach didn't take her eyes off of the match and seemingly left the As Ever founder hanging. Meghan turned away from Price and looked defeated in the clip.
The Suits star then continued to watch the tennis tournament and seemed disappointed.
Fans couldn't help but notice Price "ignoring" Meghan, with one account penning: "[This] will always be funny."
"She pretends to talk to people when no one is paying her any attention," the user went on. "Lmao Meghan out here doing the most trying to vibe with Serena's mom while she's locked in on the match like 'girl pls' — awkward Olympics level energy," quipped another person on X.
"Super cringe… Even that made ME uncomfortable," one person wrote.
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"I hope Serena Williams does not bring that witch to her matches again. The woman is cursed and brings bad energy. Call me superstitious but every time she appears, things go wrong for Serena," someone interjected.
"Classic Meghan — talking to herself while getting iced by Serena's mom. Attention craving level: expert," a person observed.
Meghan and Williams' friendship goes back over 15 years, with the two women first crossing paths at the Super Bowl in 2010.
In 2014, the tennis champ and the former actress competed in the Celebrity Beach Bowl together. Williams also attended Meghan's May 2018 wedding to Prince Harry alongside husband Alexis Ohanian.
The duchess has been to several of athlete's games at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open in 2019.
The duo's affiliation still stands the test of time, as Williams previously defended Meghan after her 2021 bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.
When Meghan and Harry, 41, criticized the royal family at the time, the Grand Slam winner wrote on social media: "She teaches me every day what is means to be truly noble. Her words illustrate the pain and cruelty she's experienced."
In December 2025, Williams further gushed about her "lifelong friendship" with The Tig founder for the latter's Harper's Bazaar profile.
“We love a good mimosa,” the sportswoman dished. “We could talk for a hundred hours, and it feels like 10 minutes go by, and it’s like we never stop smiling.”