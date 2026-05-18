Meghan Markle Ditched by A-List Friends After Duchess 'Used Their Names' to Sell Her Products

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Meghan Markle's inner circle reportedly isn't what it used to be. The Duchess of Sussex is said to be losing several of her celebrity pals as she and husband Prince Harry continue to build their business empire.

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'No One Wants to Hang Out' With Meghan Markle Anymore

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry departed from The Firm in 2020.

Journalist Paula Froelich gave her two cents on the current status of Meghan's friendships, telling Daily Mail that the Suits star, 44, and the Invictus Games founder, 41, allegedly "love famous people" and are "very name-droppy."

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Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Left the Royal Family in 2020

Source: MEGA The Sussexes have been friends with Oprah Winfrey for years.

Meghan and Harry's pals included iconic celebrities such as George and Amal Clooney, David Beckham and Oprah Winfrey. "No one wants to hang out with Meghan. Lots of reasons, but she might sell clothes while using their name," the broadcaster added. One source also told Daily Mail how the Sussexes don't believe losing their friendships is their fault. "They don’t get it. They never think it is them," the insider said. Meghan and Harry left the royal family in January 2020 and headed to North America to make moves to be financially independent.

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Source: MEGA Some of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's businesses ventures failed.

Since the couple's departure, they put their efforts in several business ventures — some of which have bombed. Shortly after moving to Montecito, Calif., the former actress and the army veteran signed a $100 million deal with Netflix to produce several projects for the streamer. However, their Netflix deal was downgraded earlier this year after their series Heart of Invictus and Polo failed to earn sufficient ratings. The duchess' cooking show on Netflix, With Love, Meghan, was also canceled after two seasons. Meghan is currently focusing her time and energy on her As Ever brand, a lifestyle company that sells products such as candles and jams.

The Sussexes Are Reportedly Struggling With Their Finances

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle need to make more money to maintain their $15 million home.