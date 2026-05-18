Meghan Markle Ditched by A-List Friends After Duchess 'Used Their Names' to Sell Her Products
May 18 2026, Published 12:50 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle's inner circle reportedly isn't what it used to be.
The Duchess of Sussex is said to be losing several of her celebrity pals as she and husband Prince Harry continue to build their business empire.
'No One Wants to Hang Out' With Meghan Markle Anymore
Journalist Paula Froelich gave her two cents on the current status of Meghan's friendships, telling Daily Mail that the Suits star, 44, and the Invictus Games founder, 41, allegedly "love famous people" and are "very name-droppy."
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Left the Royal Family in 2020
Meghan and Harry's pals included iconic celebrities such as George and Amal Clooney, David Beckham and Oprah Winfrey.
"No one wants to hang out with Meghan. Lots of reasons, but she might sell clothes while using their name," the broadcaster added.
One source also told Daily Mail how the Sussexes don't believe losing their friendships is their fault. "They don’t get it. They never think it is them," the insider said.
Meghan and Harry left the royal family in January 2020 and headed to North America to make moves to be financially independent.
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Since the couple's departure, they put their efforts in several business ventures — some of which have bombed.
Shortly after moving to Montecito, Calif., the former actress and the army veteran signed a $100 million deal with Netflix to produce several projects for the streamer.
However, their Netflix deal was downgraded earlier this year after their series Heart of Invictus and Polo failed to earn sufficient ratings. The duchess' cooking show on Netflix, With Love, Meghan, was also canceled after two seasons.
Meghan is currently focusing her time and energy on her As Ever brand, a lifestyle company that sells products such as candles and jams.
The Sussexes Are Reportedly Struggling With Their Finances
With so many shuttered ventures, Meghan and Harry are allegedly struggling to make money and maintain their $15 million mansion.
A source told Page Six earlier this month how the As Ever founder is "basically the breadwinner” of her family, and she needs to earn at least $6 million a year to keep her home in tiptop shape.
The duo's Hollywood "rebrand" is also reportedly not going as planned, as a PR expert claimed their failed revamp caused the public to become bored with them.
"In the years following their highly publicized exit from the royal family in 2020, the couple made a series of decisions that directly altered the public sentiment and perception," Achilles PR founder Doug Eldridge told Fox News last month.
"From the Oprah sit-down, to the tell-all book, to the perpetual cycle of ‘victim marketing’ many observers on both sides of the Atlantic began to question their motives and gradually began to form a polarizing view of the couple or even worse, lose interest altogether," he said.