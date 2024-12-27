Meghan Markle's 'Ultimate' Goal Is to Be Considered 'American Royalty' 4 Years After Leaving The Firm

Meghan and Prince Harry struggled to establish themselves as producers, but now, the former is focused on becoming a businesswoman.

Meghan began promoting her luxury jam business, American Riviera Orchard, in March, but it has yet to hit retailers. OK! previously reported a legal hiccup might have changed Meghan's release date.

"She's also just taken yet another hit with American Riviera Orchard," columnist Maureen Callahan told GB News. "There's a lifestyle brand called Harry and David that has just filed a patent issue with the U.S. Patent Office."

"They are claiming that her company is a little too close to a product of theirs that is named something like similar but she's all she's got yet another issue getting this thing off the ground," she continued. "How long has it been that she's been trying to lift this thing up? I mean, it's not even going to air on Netflix, her cooking show, until sometime next spring."