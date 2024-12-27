Meghan Markle's 'Ultimate' Goal Is to Be Considered 'American Royalty' 4 Years After Leaving The Firm
Meghan Markle continues to use her Duchess of Sussex title in the U.S., which could be part of her plan going forward.
"Meghan's ultimate aim seems to be to make herself relevant and to transform herself into American royalty who is admired and powerful, independent of her husband," psychotherapist Dr. Robi Ludwig told an outlet about the actress, who left the royal family in 2020.
"Whether this will be successful remains to be seen, as the public has not always been receptive to many aspects of her character and personality," she added.
Meghan and Prince Harry struggled to establish themselves as producers, but now, the former is focused on becoming a businesswoman.
Meghan began promoting her luxury jam business, American Riviera Orchard, in March, but it has yet to hit retailers. OK! previously reported a legal hiccup might have changed Meghan's release date.
"She's also just taken yet another hit with American Riviera Orchard," columnist Maureen Callahan told GB News. "There's a lifestyle brand called Harry and David that has just filed a patent issue with the U.S. Patent Office."
"They are claiming that her company is a little too close to a product of theirs that is named something like similar but she's all she's got yet another issue getting this thing off the ground," she continued. "How long has it been that she's been trying to lift this thing up? I mean, it's not even going to air on Netflix, her cooking show, until sometime next spring."
Along with American Riviera Orchard's failure to formally launch this year, Meghan's upcoming cooking series could be impacted by POLO's poor reviews.
According to a source, Meghan is "starting to panic" after the docuseries was called "flat, plodding and really rather boring."
The insider was hopeful the Sussexes would "gather momentum and prove the critics wrong," but POLO has yet to be featured on Netflix's top ten list.
The insider insisted that Harry and Meghan worked tirelessly on the project, but POLO was still compared to a "spoof."
"They tried so hard to give the network what they wanted, and that was more of a reality show feel," the source stated.
The confidant revealed Meghan is "naturally very concerned" about their multiyear deal with the streaming service.
"Netflix hasn't dumped them yet and Meghan and Harry are holding out hope that it will never come to pass," the source said.
Spotify parted ways with the Sussexes in 2023, and American Riviera Orchard isn't available for purchase, which could make the duo dependent on maintaining their professional relationship with Netflix.
"It's not just about one project, it's a $100 million deal, they are counting on that income," the source explained.
"The whispers have really hit them hard," the source added, noting that rumors about Netflix not extending their contract are "incredibly upsetting" for the royal rebels.
Meghan's culinary show is still expected to air in the new year, but its success might determine her future in Hollywood.
"It's probably their last chance of keeping Archewell as a really successful TV production brand, so there's a lot riding on the new year," editor Charlotte Griffiths shared when discussing the upcoming show.
