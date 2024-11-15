Meghan Markle's American Riviera Orchard 'Takes Another Hit' as Former Actress Struggles to Get the Brand Off the Ground
Meghan Markle began promoting American Riviera Orchard in March, but its failure to hit retailers continues to fuel speculation about its pending launch date.
"She's also just taken yet another hit with American Riviera Orchard," columnist Maureen Callahan told GB News. "There's a lifestyle brand called Harry and David that has just filed a patent issue with the U.S. Patent Office.
"They are claiming that her company is a little too close to a product of theirs that is named something like similar but she's all she's got yet another issue getting this thing off the ground," she continued."How long has it been that she's been trying to lift this thing up? I mean, it's not even going to air on Netflix, her cooking show, until sometime next spring."
OK! previously reported a source claimed the Duchess of Sussex was intentional about who she sent PR packages to, as recipients included A-listers such as Kris Jenner and Chrissy Teigen.
"Meghan has been meticulously curating gift packages filled with a selection of all her favorite things — and of course, plenty of her jam — to send to the who’s who of Hollywood," a source told an outlet.
"While there is no doubt it’s about promoting her American Riviera Orchard brand, it’s also about spreading goodwill and trying to remind people of her softer side," they added.
The insider claimed Meghan is attempting to network in Hollywood after cutting ties with friends including former "bestie" Jessica Mulroney.
"With Christmas around the corner, Meghan sees it as the perfect time to try to rebuild connections and is determined not to start 2025 surrounded by negativity," the source noted. "She’s been feeling increasingly lonely recently and wants to concentrate on strengthening friendships."
Earlier this year, rumors spread that Victoria and David Beckham cut ties with the Suits star, and the insider claimed Meghan is hoping to reconnect with the British power couple.
"She’s sending them out to all her friends and acquaintances, and is willing to spend a fortune and a whole lot of time because she sees it as an investment in her relationships," they added.
"She’s reaching out to people who aren’t necessarily so fond of her, like Kate, Queen Camilla, the Clooneys and the Beckhams," the source revealed. "She’s very eager to set the tone of peace for next year as one of peace and forgiveness."
Since joining the royal family, Meghan's inner circle has seemingly become smaller.
"Well, I think that Meghan has managed to alienate a lot of her former friends," royal commentator Ingrid Seward told an outlet. "She does something which is very distressing for people. She actually sort of just cuts them dead and ghosts them, as it's called."
"But to me, it's just called cutting them dead and not wanting to see them anymore," Seward continued. "And if they upset her, that's what she does and it's very difficult to deal with somebody like that. I think that people are just fed up with Meghan."