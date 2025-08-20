Meghan Markle Upset Taylor Swift Stole Her 'Comeback' Moment With Album Announcement: Report
Unlike the rest of the world, Meghan Markle wasn’t happy with the timing of Taylor Swift’s new album announcement, according to a new report.
Markle, 44, debuted the Season 2 trailer of her highly anticipated Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, on August 12. "The best moments are made to be shared [gold-sparkle emoji] With Love, Meghan returns August 26th on @netflix,” she captioned the Instagram teaser.
Taylor Swift Appeared on Travis Kelce's 'New Heights' Podcast After Meghan's Season 2 Announcement
Hours later, Swift, 35, made an appearance on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast to announce her new forthcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl, going viral and garnering more than 167 million views within 24 hours.
"Meghan thought her trailer would own the news cycle," royal commentator Rob Shuter told a news outlet on Wednesday, August 20. "Then Taylor's announcement came in like a wrecking ball. Meghan's convinced it wasn't just bad luck."
Meghan Is Reportedly Unhappy With Taylor Swift's Timing
According to Shuter, the former senior royal is reportedly unhappy with the “Love Story” singer and believes she purposely diverted attention away from her, adding, “[Meghan] saw this as her comeback moment, then Taylor took all the oxygen out of the room."
Swift’s appearance on Kelce’s podcast marked their first joint interview since sparking their relationship in 2023. Fans went wild as the formerly private couple wasn’t afraid to show PDA, taking time to share cuddles and even a few kisses during the broadcast.
Meghan Markle Was Accused of Copying Pamela Anderson
In comparison, Markle has faced many controversies with her Netflix show in recent months, including accusations that she copied the concept from Pamela Anderson. Both fans and royal experts called out the similarities between Markle’s With Love, Meghan with Anderson’s Pamela’s Cook With Love.
Anderson, 58, was asked how she felt about the similarities in a conversation on an episode of What Watch Happens Live earlier this month.
Pamela Anderson Offered Cheeky Response to 'Copying' Rumors
“On a scale from 1 to 10, how much did you think a rip off did you feel like With Love, Meghan was of your show, Pamela’s Cooking With Love?” host Andy Cohen asked the actress.
“One,” Anderson quickly replied, insisting she “didn’t” feel like Meghan copied her. “I didn’t invent cooking shows. So, I mean… she’s just doing her thing.”