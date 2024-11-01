Meghan Markle 'Needs to Be Proactive' If Prince Harry Rejoins the Royal Family: She Wants to 'Make Sure She's Not Isolated or Pushed to the Sidelines'
Meghan Markle is being protective of Prince Harry and their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, as the family reportedly prepares to spend time in their new home in Portugal.
"Now, if it is deemed safe from a security standpoint, it's likely she'll give her blessing for Harry to take Archie and Lilibet to see their grandpa, King Charles, at some point," a source told an outlet.
"And in terms of logistics, having a place in Portugal will make that easier, because Meghan can fly over with the kids without feeling trapped," the insider noted.
Meghan and her children haven't visited the U.K. since 2022, as Harry typically travels to London without them.
"She's deeply concerned that the royal family might manipulate Harry into reintegrating without her, so she needs to be proactive to make sure she's not isolated or pushed to the sidelines," a separate source added.
OK! previously reported Charles' former butler Grant Harrold discussed their decision to buy a vacation home closer to the U.K.
“Their life in the U.S. — there’s so many people that move away and move back, so I don’t think there’d be anything unusual about Harry and Meghan leaving the U.S. for Europe,” Harrold told an outlet.
“But maybe living in the States wasn’t what they thought it would be and that could be why they’re now supposedly edging their way back in the direction of the U.K.," he added.
The Sussexes were evicted from Frogmore Cottage in 2023, but they have yet to purchase a replacement property in the U.K.
“There’s no obvious reason for choosing Portugal as a location to live, but let’s not forget that it’s not unusual for royals to set up overseas,” Harrold noted.
“Some have historically moved to France, Princess Margaret used to spend a lot of time in Mauritius, so Harry would be following in the footsteps of other royals who have done something similar," he added.
The Windsors primarily reside in the U.K., but Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank live in Portugal part-time.
"The number of people inside the royal family who are willing to proclaim their friendship for Harry and Meghan has dwindled to practically nothing," royal biographer Christopher Andersen told an outlet.
"No one wants to run afoul of the king and Prince William — it's that simple," Andersen claimed. "Somehow Prince Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie, who has a home in Portugal, has been able to straddle the fence – to remain in the king's good graces but also not turn her back on the Sussexes. Obviously, Harry and Meghan are very grateful for the loyalty Eugenie has shown."
Despite the Sussexes' holiday pad being closer to London, Andersen doesn't envision the duo rushing to spend time with William and Charles.
"Purchasing a villa in Portugal has more to do with being close to a royal family member who is still genuinely fond of them than it does with being geographically closer to Great Britain," he claimed. "Maybe in the future Eugenie, who also remains close to William and his wife, Kate Middleton, could also play the role of go-between. But any scenario like that seems an awfully long way off."
"At the moment, King Charles and, in particular, Prince William show no signs of being interested in any sort of rapprochement," Andersen claimed.
Sources spoke to Closer.