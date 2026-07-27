Meghan Markle Appeared 'Vulnerable' and 'Out of Her Comfort Zone' During 'MasterChef Australia' Episode, Body Language Expert Says

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Meghan Markle made a surprise guest appearance on the Sunday, July 26, episode of MasterChef Australia. Despite the former actress, 44, looking like she had the time of her life on set, body language expert Inbaal Honigman believes otherwise.

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Prince Harry FaceTimed Meghan Markle During the Episode

Source: MEGA The Duchess of Sussex looked 'haughty' on set.

Honigman explained the Duchess of Sussex appeared "vulnerable" and quite "haughty" during the show. Meghan was a guest judge on the Aussie cooking competition series, taste-testing various delicious dishes and even receiving a surprise FaceTime call from Prince Harry while filming.

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Meghan Markle Wanted to Make a 'Good Impression' on the Show

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle also appeared 'anxious' during her guest spot.

"Her arms and hands join up often, both when standing and observing, and when talking to the contestants," Honigman said on behalf of Casino.org. "Those joining arms and joining hands take many forms, but their intention is one. One hand clutching the other, and one arm resting its elbow on the other arm, and the fingers are laced together. Those moves create a protective screen across the duchess’s body," the expert said, adding the "linking up the hands or the arms forms a shield." Meghan is also "clearly out of her comfort zone and keen to make a good impression." The Suits star "doesn’t express many signs of nerves, but these shields are the one big indication of her anxious mindset in the MasterChef studio," Honigman noted.

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Source: MEGA Prince Harry did not attend Meghan Markle's 'MasterChef Australia' taping.

According to Honigman, there were several moments throughout the episode where Meghan feels "proud" and "superior" to other contestants, even when "she talks down her nose at them." Her "suppressed smile, raised eyebrows and the occasional defiant chin" show major signs of "confidence spilling into overconfidence." Honigman suggested the As Ever founder had even more self-assurance once the Duke of Sussex, 41, called her. At the time. Harry was attending an event with war veterans in Canberra, Australia, while Meghan was filming MasterChef.

Meghan Markle Becomes 'Flirty' Around Prince Harry

Source: Australia Channel 10 Prince Harry rang up Meghan Markle during the episode.