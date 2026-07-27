Meghan Markle Appeared 'Vulnerable' and 'Out of Her Comfort Zone' During 'MasterChef Australia' Episode, Body Language Expert Says
July 27 2026, Published 12:37 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle made a surprise guest appearance on the Sunday, July 26, episode of MasterChef Australia.
Despite the former actress, 44, looking like she had the time of her life on set, body language expert Inbaal Honigman believes otherwise.
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Honigman explained the Duchess of Sussex appeared "vulnerable" and quite "haughty" during the show.
Meghan was a guest judge on the Aussie cooking competition series, taste-testing various delicious dishes and even receiving a surprise FaceTime call from Prince Harry while filming.
Meghan Markle Wanted to Make a 'Good Impression' on the Show
"Her arms and hands join up often, both when standing and observing, and when talking to the contestants," Honigman said on behalf of Casino.org.
"Those joining arms and joining hands take many forms, but their intention is one. One hand clutching the other, and one arm resting its elbow on the other arm, and the fingers are laced together. Those moves create a protective screen across the duchess’s body," the expert said, adding the "linking up the hands or the arms forms a shield."
Meghan is also "clearly out of her comfort zone and keen to make a good impression."
The Suits star "doesn’t express many signs of nerves, but these shields are the one big indication of her anxious mindset in the MasterChef studio," Honigman noted.
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According to Honigman, there were several moments throughout the episode where Meghan feels "proud" and "superior" to other contestants, even when "she talks down her nose at them."
Her "suppressed smile, raised eyebrows and the occasional defiant chin" show major signs of "confidence spilling into overconfidence."
Honigman suggested the As Ever founder had even more self-assurance once the Duke of Sussex, 41, called her. At the time. Harry was attending an event with war veterans in Canberra, Australia, while Meghan was filming MasterChef.
Meghan Markle Becomes 'Flirty' Around Prince Harry
Meghan became "super proud" once she video-chatted with the Spare author. "Her chin rose with pride, while her eyes soften with the gratitude she feels for her husband for taking the time to 'pop in,'" Honigman said.
"This clearly was not spontaneous — it was planned, and was possibly hard to plan, so her gratitude is understandable," the expert spilled. Meghan's "scrunched nose" during the call showed "playfulness and disbelief," as she was also "shocked" the production crew "pulled off the trick."
For the rest of the show, the duchess tried to stay "classy, elegant and collected, but in front of her beloved husband, she allows herself to be a bit flirty," Honigman stated.
The Invictus Games founder's call was previously criticized by viewers for appearing to be "staged," as fans didn't believe he phoned in randomly.