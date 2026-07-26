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Prince Harry's Surprise FaceTime Call to Meghan Markle During Her 'MasterChef Australia' Episode Slammed for Being 'Staged': 'So Fake'

image of prince harry meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle flew to Australia earlier this year.

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July 26 2026, Published 3:37 p.m. ET

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Meghan Markle made a surprise guest appearance on the Sunday, July 26, episode of MasterChef Australia.

The Duchess of Sussex, 44, received a FaceTime call from husband Prince Harry while she was in the middle of taste-testing a few dishes alongside judges Poh Ling Yeow and Sofia Levin.

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image of prince harry meghan Markle
Source: Australia Channel 10

Prince Harry called Meghan Markle while she was filming her 'MasterChef Australia' guest episode.

“We had a phone call to the studio,” a production staffer told Meghan during filming.

“Hi, my love!” she gushed once she got a hold of her cell and saw Harry's beaming face on the screen.

“G’day.” the Duke of Sussex, 41, quipped on the phone.

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Prince Harry Phone Into the 'MasterChef Australia' Studio to Talk to Meghan Markle

image of prince harry meghan Markle
Source: Australia Channel 10

Meghan Markle answered the FaceTime call while filming the cooking show.

“My husband’s here,” Meghan told the audience after she showed them her phone. “What’s going on? Have I interrupted something important?” Harry joked as the crowd cheered on.

“Well, we’re actually in the middle of tasting all the dishes,” Meghan said as she panned over the delicious meals in front of her.

She went on: “I wish you could try this. These dishes are fantastic. It’s really delicious, and there’s a hot sauce that, well, you know me … it is so good. I think it might be too much for you. It’s spicy.”

“It’s amazing,” she said before showing Harry the show’s contestants, Aaron Kher, Casper Kenworthy and Petro Papathomas.

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Fans Called Out Prince Harry's Virtual Appearance

image of prince harry meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry visited Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra during their Aussie tour.

“They’re so talented," the Suits star raved. “We wish you were here,” she cooed, before telling the other judges Harry was in Canberra, Australia, at an event with military veterans.

“Well, go and enjoy it. I’m very sorry to disturb you. All is well here. I’ll see you later,” the Spare author said.

Fans across the World Wide Web raised their eyebrows over the TV moment, and didn't believe Harry actually called by accident. “Absolute cringe," someone wrote on X, while another added the call was “so fake" and "so staged."

"Please stop with the contrived BS. Oh SURE Harry just happened to call a random phone number to talk to the Douchess while he knows she’s filming," another person rolled their eyes.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Undertook a Tour of Australia in April

image of prince harry meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped back as senior members of the royal family in 2020.

Meghan and Harry flew to Australia back in April to undertake several engagements across cities such as Sydney, Canberra and Melbourne.

The former actress filmed her guest judge spot on the cooking competition series while vacationing Down Under at the time.

The "faux" royal tour was apparently a success for the Sussexes, with a source exclusively telling OK! earlier this year: "Meghan has returned from Australia with a renewed sense of certainty about the choices she's made – she genuinely feels the trip was the best thing ever and it has reinforced her belief that stepping away from royal duties was the right decision for her and Harry."

The Invictus Games founder and the As Ever entrepreneur departed from The Firm in 2020 and moved to Montecito, Calif.

"No matter how deluded that is in the face of the massive criticism the trip attracted — in her eyes — the reception they received on the ground is proof that she didn't need the backing of the royal institution to be well received or to make an impact, and that she can succeed on her own terms," the insider added.

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