Why Totally 'Deluded' Meghan Markle Is Convinced Her and Harry's Flop 'Faux Royal' Australia Was the 'Best Thing Ever'
May 9 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Meghan Markle is said to be "deludedly optimistic" after what critics have labeled a "faux royal" tour of Australia, with insiders telling OK! she views the trip as a personal triumph despite mounting skepticism – and believes it proves she and Prince Harry can thrive without the backing of The Firm.
The 44-year-old duchess and her husband, the 41-year-old Duke of Sussex, infamously quit official royal duties in 2020 and have since built a new life in California while pursuing independent media and philanthropic ventures.
Their recent visit to Australia saw the couple undertake a series of engagements tied to causes they have long supported, alongside meetings with commercial ties.
The trip drew mixed reactions – with some praising their continued public work, while others questioned the nature of appearances that echoed traditional royal tours despite their departure from the monarchy.
During the visit, the couple attended community events, met local leaders and appeared at charity-focused gatherings across Sydney and Melbourne.
Crowds gathered in several locations, with supporters welcoming the pair warmly, though critics suggested the carefully curated appearances blurred the line between private enterprise and public service.
A source told us: "Meghan has returned from Australia with a renewed sense of certainty about the choices she's made – she genuinely feels the trip was the best thing ever and it has reinforced her belief that stepping away from royal duties was the right decision for her and Harry, no matter how deluded that is in the face of the massive criticism the trip attracted. In her eyes, the reception they received on the ground is proof that she didn't need the backing of the royal institution to be well received or to make an impact, and that she can succeed on her own terms."
The insider added: "Meghan's convinced that the way she engages with people resonates because it feels more natural and in tune with the modern world. She sees her ability to connect as something personal and instinctive, rather than something shaped or enabled by palace systems, and she takes pride in building that connection independently of the monarchy's traditional framework."
Another source was more critical, saying: "There are people around Meghan who think this interpretation is wildly optimistic. They see the tour as selective and controlled, not a reflection of broad public sentiment, and they worry she's ignoring the criticism. From that perspective, feeling it was a huge success feels out of touch – but Meghan is focused on the positives and the moments that reinforced her confidence."
The Sussexes' trip Down Under included a high-profile appearance at a youth leadership forum, where Meghan spoke about empowerment and social change, as well as a visit to an environmental initiative supported by Harry.
The duke also met with veterans' groups, continuing his long-standing advocacy for military communities. While the engagements echoed the structure of official royal tours, aides insisted they were independently organized and aligned with the couple's private work.
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Observers noted the Australia visit carried echoes of the Sussexes' 2018 royal tour, which had been widely regarded as a success at the time.
However, the context has shifted significantly since they departed from royal duties, with their current activities often scrutinized through a different lens.
A media analyst told OK!: "There is an ongoing tension between how Harry and Meghan present these trips and how they are perceived – some see continuity in their charitable efforts, while others see an attempt to replicate the status of their former roles.""
Since relocating to the United States, Meghan and Harry have pursued a range of projects, including streaming deals, podcasting and philanthropic initiatives through their Archewell foundation.
Their public appearances remain relatively infrequent but highly visible, often generating significant media attention and public debate.
Despite criticism surrounding the Australia visit, Meghan is said to remain focused on what she views as its successes.
Another source said: "From Meghan's perspective, the Australia trip has only strengthened her belief that she and Harry can operate effectively without relying on the traditional royal framework. She sees the response they received as evidence that their work can stand on its own, without the support systems that come with being working royals. She's come back feeling recharged and encouraged, taking the positive interactions as a sign that they are on the right path. Meghan is convinced this experience proves they can shape a version of public service that reflects their own values and priorities, rather than following the conventions set by the monarchy."