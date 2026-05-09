Why Totally 'Deluded' Meghan Markle Is Convinced Her and Harry's Flop 'Faux Royal' Australia Was the 'Best Thing Ever'

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Meghan Markle is said to be "deludedly optimistic" after what critics have labeled a "faux royal" tour of Australia, with insiders telling OK! she views the trip as a personal triumph despite mounting skepticism – and believes it proves she and Prince Harry can thrive without the backing of The Firm. The 44-year-old duchess and her husband, the 41-year-old Duke of Sussex, infamously quit official royal duties in 2020 and have since built a new life in California while pursuing independent media and philanthropic ventures.

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Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry live in California.

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Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle underwent a series of engagements in Australia.

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Crowds gathered in several locations, with supporters welcoming the pair warmly, though critics suggested the carefully curated appearances blurred the line between private enterprise and public service. A source told us: "Meghan has returned from Australia with a renewed sense of certainty about the choices she's made – she genuinely feels the trip was the best thing ever and it has reinforced her belief that stepping away from royal duties was the right decision for her and Harry, no matter how deluded that is in the face of the massive criticism the trip attracted. In her eyes, the reception they received on the ground is proof that she didn't need the backing of the royal institution to be well received or to make an impact, and that she can succeed on her own terms." The insider added: "Meghan's convinced that the way she engages with people resonates because it feels more natural and in tune with the modern world. She sees her ability to connect as something personal and instinctive, rather than something shaped or enabled by palace systems, and she takes pride in building that connection independently of the monarchy's traditional framework."

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Another source was more critical, saying: "There are people around Meghan who think this interpretation is wildly optimistic. They see the tour as selective and controlled, not a reflection of broad public sentiment, and they worry she's ignoring the criticism. From that perspective, feeling it was a huge success feels out of touch – but Meghan is focused on the positives and the moments that reinforced her confidence." The Sussexes' trip Down Under included a high-profile appearance at a youth leadership forum, where Meghan spoke about empowerment and social change, as well as a visit to an environmental initiative supported by Harry. The duke also met with veterans' groups, continuing his long-standing advocacy for military communities. While the engagements echoed the structure of official royal tours, aides insisted they were independently organized and aligned with the couple's private work.

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Source: MEGA Meghan Markle spoke about empowerment and social change at a forum in Australia.

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Observers noted the Australia visit carried echoes of the Sussexes' 2018 royal tour, which had been widely regarded as a success at the time. However, the context has shifted significantly since they departed from royal duties, with their current activities often scrutinized through a different lens. A media analyst told OK!: "There is an ongoing tension between how Harry and Meghan present these trips and how they are perceived – some see continuity in their charitable efforts, while others see an attempt to replicate the status of their former roles.""

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Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the royal family in 2020.

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