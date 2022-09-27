Rift Revealed: Prince Harry 'Incensed' After Queen Elizabeth II Denied Request For Meeting About Royal Exit, New Book Claims
Despite having quite the close relationship, Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth II went through a bit of a rough patch prior to her passing.
According to Valentine Low‘s new book, "Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown," the Duke of Sussex was furious after his grandmother denied his request for a meeting about his and wife Meghan Markle's royal exit in 2020.
“Harry seemed to be under the impression that they could just sort it out by email before he and Meghan got back to London on January 6, [2020],” Valentine claims in the tell-all. “The reply they got, however, was that this would require a proper family conversation.”
According to the bombshell book, the married couple was told that the conservation with all parties present could not happen until January 29. “This went down incredibly badly,” the passage from the book alleged.
“It fed into the narrative that they were not being taken seriously by the palace machinery, or by the rest of the family," Valentine continues. “The message was conveyed to him that the queen had been confused about her diary, and was no longer available."
“Harry was incensed, because it was not true: the courtiers had got in the way, it seemed, because they saw the meeting with the queen as an attempt to pick the queen off before Harry started talks with the rest of the family," the book made clear.
According to the author, Prince Harry was so angry about the response that he nearly got in his car and drove from London to Sandringham, where the royal family spends Christmas, to speak with Her Majesty himself. However, he reportedly refrained.
“He eventually dropped the idea, but it was a sign of his frustration that he even contemplated such a move,” Valentine dishes of the royal.
As OK! previously reported, the Sussexes announced they were stepping back from their royal duties in January 2020, moving to California to start their lives anew.
“We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment," their joint statement read at the time.
